Visit ProMRO, Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Software Provider at Aviation Week's Digital Transformation Summit

"Not only do those large packages run in the multi-millions, but they also take $2 million to $6 million to implement." Those airline applications typically only cover the front office." says Rob Wire, Vice President of Information Technology, STS Aviation Tweet this

Dates: October 3-4, 2023

Location: Seattle, WA

Visit our ProMRO Team

Register Aviation Week Registration

Follow Aviation Week on Twitter - #AWDT

PROMRO: MRO SOFTWARE FOR AVIATION

Our ProMRO solution provides an affordable, modern, user-friendly, and integrated system to manage aviation MRO's intricacies ideally.

Aviation Specific Features:

Complete CRM, Job Costing, Distribution & Finance

One system to prospect, sell, service & more

Aircraft history ready for reporting & reference

Full serial number tracking

Unlimited users

Move your current data using our Easy Import

Ability to download the FAA Aircraft registry database so all aircraft information is on hand

Generate FAA 8130-3 automatically for specified parts

Integration with PartsBase and more...

MRO AVIATION SUCCESS STORY - STS AVIATION GROUP

STS Aviation Group (STS) provides aircraft technician staffing services, engineering and DER support service, aircraft component and supply chain management, and line maintenance services for on-the-ground aircraft. Since 1985 the company has more than quadrupled its size to $230 million in revenue with 500 employees. STS are leaders in the MRO industry because they automate business processes with solutions like ProMRO Aviation. ProMRO Aviation enables STS to meet the ever-increasing needs of the extremely complex aerospace industry. The company operates in the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, and Ireland with over 40 locations and continues to grow!

THE CHALLENGES:

Lack of Integration - STS tried to use multiple applications to handle the various tasks that required manually typing information into each disconnected program. This duplicate data entry wasted time, added the element of human error and hurt overall productivity. Quotes were created in one system, inventory was housed in another, and timekeeping required a third system. There was also a 4th software solution for checking tools in and out. Reporting was a nightmare and required exporting and importing data into spreadsheets.

The executive team knew they could be more efficient if all STS data were housed in one system. They set out to find a new solution, but the options were not a good fit, and other aviation-focused software was cost-prohibitive.

Expensive Options - There are alternatives out there, but most large ERP packages are designed for airlines and not the MRO industry,

THE SOLUTION: A WINNING PARTNERSHIP WITH CLIENTS FIRST AND STS AVIATION WITH PROMRO FOR AVIATION AND ACUMATICA CLOUD ERP

Luckily, Clients First already developed ProMRO software. With 20 years of experience in the aviation industry, they modified ProMRO to handle STS Aviation's specific business automation requirements. Clients First worked closely with the STS team and completed an analysis of requirements and processes. STS Aviation needed a central check-in system so mechanics and engineers could clock in the various tasks they worked on in a day, a process that needed to be connected to a specific project, plane type, and invoice. The system needed to be flexible so mechanics could add information about non-routine items, and time spent could be allocated correctly to specific tasks. This is just one example of the many requirements addressed with the ProMRO Aviation solution integrated with Acumatica Cloud ERP.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES FOR FUTURE GROWTH

Shop Floor Efficiency with Kiosks and Barcodes - Mechanics and engineers became more efficient with ProMRO Aviation. The system reduced the number of trips walking back and forth from the shop to the planes. Mechanics, supervisors, and inspectors scan their badges at a Kiosk (or mobile app), automatically displaying tasks to complete, inspect and view upcoming projects. A notification is automatically sent to a supervisor when a repair item is complete. Once the supervisor notes it is correct, it automatically flows to the inspector and so on. Mechanics also use the Kiosk to check tools in and out and check a tool's calibration. The system is integrated with Centrik for certification tracking. It takes preventative measures if, for example, a mechanic who only works on Boeing Co. planes has been accidentally assigned to an Airbus. Additionally, the system tracks parts used against inventory.

Scalability - Clients First is helping roll out ProMRO Aviation to the additional locations. The following key benefits will enable future growth:

Acquired all-in-one, tightly integrated ERP system Acumatica Cloud ERP combined with ProMRO Aviation with maintenance, repair, and overhaul aviation functionality

Gained real-time reporting with customizable dashboards

Saved time, eliminated importing and exporting data

Gained customized project templates, eliminated manual, error-prone data entry

Gained critical business insight into billable hours and operations

Significantly streamlined operational processes with integrated MRO software

THE CLIENTS FIRST DIFFERENCE

Our team of MRO experts will stand by at the show to help you achieve optimal MRO efficiency in your business. We believe that a live presentation is the best way to demonstrate our capabilities, so get in touch with us to schedule a demo. You can call us at 800.331.8382 or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Vianey Marchese, Clients First, 800.331.8382, [email protected], https://blog.cfbs-us.com/maintenance-repair-overhaul-mro/maintenance-repair-overhaul-aviation

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE ProMRO