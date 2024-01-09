Visit Temecula Valley Announces 2024 Board of Directors, Welcomes New Members

The Visit Temecula Valley Executive Committee and Board of Directors for 2024 includes noteworthy community leaders with a passion for the Temecula Valley. The group is dedicated to promoting Temecula and Southern California Wine Country as a premier tourism destination for visitors from around the globe.

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Temecula Valley (VTV), the region's official destination tourism and marketing organization, today announced its 2024 Board of Directors, which includes newly appointed and reappointed leaders who will help guide the organization through the year ahead.

Led by returning Chairman of the Board Michael Feeley, Executive Director of the Pechanga Development Corporation, the Board is composed of community leaders with a passion for Temecula Valley and a wealth of experience in local tourism and hospitality.