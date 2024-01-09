Visit Temecula Valley Announces 2024 Board of Directors, Welcomes New Members

The Visit Temecula Valley Executive Committee and Board of Directors for 2024 includes noteworthy community leaders with a passion for the Temecula Valley. The group is dedicated to promoting Temecula and Southern California Wine Country as a premier tourism destination for visitors from around the globe.
TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Temecula Valley (VTV), the region's official destination tourism and marketing organization, today announced its 2024 Board of Directors, which includes newly appointed and reappointed leaders who will help guide the organization through the year ahead.
Led by returning Chairman of the Board Michael Feeley, Executive Director of the Pechanga Development Corporation, the Board is composed of community leaders with a passion for Temecula Valley and a wealth of experience in local tourism and hospitality.
Executive Committee Members and Officers for 2024:
- Michael Feeley, Pechanga Development Corporation (Chairman)
- Cherise Manning, Grape Escape Balloon Adventure (1st Vice Chair)
- John Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours (2nd Vice Chair)
- Ken Smith, Galway Downs (Treasurer)
- Samantha Doffo, Doffo Winery (Secretary)
- Ken Westmyer, Quality Inn (TID Chairman)
- Bill Wilson, Wilson Creek Winery (Past Chairman)
New Board Members:
- Steve Diaz, Hilton Garden Inn
- Matt Ezor, Embassy Suites
- Chris Keyson, 8 Bit Brewing Company
- Nicole Pena, Hilton Garden Inn
- James Pulver, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa
- Laura Stearn, Domaine Chardonnay
Continuing Board Members:
- Chris Baily, Baily Winery & Restaurant
- Melody Brunsting, Melody's Adworks
- Krista Chaich, Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association
- Chris Johnson, Home2Suites
- Robert Kellerhouse, Galway Downs Equestrian
- Jeffrey Kurtz, Promenade Temecula
"This group is critical in terms of driving the strategy behind Visit Temecula Valley's programs and supporting the hospitality industry in our region," said Feeley. "I look forward to another year of working closely with the Board as we continue to position Temecula Valley as a premiere travel destination."
About Visit Temecula Valley
Visit Temecula Valley is the region's official tourism marketing organization and resource for visitors. For more information, visit http://www.visittemeculavalley.com.
Media Contact
Norma Marlowe, Visit Temecula Valley, 951-252-2139, [email protected], www.visittemeculavalley.com
SOURCE Visit Temecula Valley
