Visit Temecula Valley Introduces Season's Eatings, Shares 31 Ways to Celebrate Temecula Chilled During the Holidays in Southern California Wine Country

Here are a few spirited suggestions for visitors to consider during December. More information, including hotel and lodging options, can be found here: http://www.visittemeculavalley.com.

Santa's Electric Light Parade: On Friday, Dec. 1, Old Town Temecula is decked with holiday lights and décor in time for the highly anticipated annual parade. Santa will greet everyone with warmth, good will, and festive holiday cheer during this fun family holiday event.

Old Town Temecula: Old Town becomes a nostalgic, charming small town during the holidays with its outdoor ice rink, holiday décor and music, and friendly hospitality. Look for someone in a Temecula Chilled apron giving away free cookies walking along every Monday through Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Find unique gift ideas at the specialty shops, even made-in-Temecula products, and taste some of the creatively delicious Season's Eatings food and drinks.

Southern California Wine Country: Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or first-time visitor, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country offers a picturesque setting with rolling hills, nearly 50 wineries, and 20-plus places to dine. Throughout the holiday season, wine country is transformed into a holiday destination, with stunning decorations, Season's Eatings-themed foods and beverages, holiday markets, special performances, an ice skating rink, and more.

Pechanga Resort Casino: From handmade gingerbread houses ready for purchase to a giant gingerbread display, Pechanga Resort Casino has all the picture-perfect elements to make this holiday season special. An array of holiday decorations adorns the entire property inside and out, with dazzling displays perfect for holiday photos. Chris Isaak's It's Almost Christmas Tour performance is on December 20. Guests can also enjoy a variety of dining options at 12 restaurants.

Temecula on Ice: Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Old Town, directly in front of City Hall. This seasonal attraction is fun for skaters of all ages and skill levels and makes for a perfect family activity!

Holiday Performances: Catch colorful and festive performances at venues like the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, The Merc, Europa Village, and Pechanga Resort & Casino, among others. From holiday music to beloved stage plays and traditional favorites, live entertainment is offered all month long.

New Year's Eve Grape Drop: Families can ring in the New Year with the annual Grape Drop celebration in Old Town Temecula with ice skating, live music, food vendors, and a countdown at 9:00 p.m. and midnight. Adults can enjoy toasting in the New Year at one of the many celebrations in wine country – but get your tickets early because these parties sell out quickly – or choose one of the many options at Pechanga Resort Casino.

There's something to do every day during Temecula Chilled. For continuous updates and more information, go to: http://www.visittemeculavalley.com

December 1 – Santa's Electric Light Parade, Old Town

December 2 – The Nutcracker Ballet, Europa Village

December 3 – Dinner with Santa, Lorimar Winery

December 4 – Seasons Eatings themed food and drinks

Dec. 5 – Jingle Bell Sleigh Ride, Temecula Carriage Company

Dec. 6 – Holiday Taste of Old Town

Dec. 7 – Chanukah Celebration, Lorimar Winery

Dec. 8 – A Christmas Carol, Temecula Old Town Community Theater

Dec. 9 – Christmas Around the World, Temecula Valley Museum

Dec. 10 – Candlelight Classics, The Merc in Old Town

Dec. 11 – Chilled Cookies in Old Town

Dec. 12 – Ice Skating, Peltzer Winery

Dec. 13 – Temecula Sunset Market, Old Town

Dec. 14 – Holiday Shopping in Old Town

Dec. 15 – Ugly Sweater Christmas Party, Europa Village

Dec. 16 – Holiday Concert, Temecula Valley Symphony

Dec. 17 – Hot Air Ballooning

Dec. 18 – Gingerbread Display, Pechanga Resort Casino

Dec. 19 – Santa's Workshop, Temecula Carriage Company

Dec. 20 – Motown Holiday Dance Party, Old Town Blues Club

Dec. 21 – Festive Lights in Wine Country

Dec. 22 – Christmas Carolers, The Vineyard Rose Restaurant, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

Dec. 23 – Santa at Pennypickle's Workshop, Pechanga Resort Casino, or Promenade

Dec. 24 – Holiday Market, Europa Village

Dec. 25 – Christmas Dinner in Wine Country

Dec. 26 – See the Christmas Decorating Contest Winners, Old Town and Wine Country

Dec. 27 – Indulge in a Spa Treatment, Grapeseed Spa, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

Dec. 28 – Temecula on Ice, Old Town

Dec. 29 – Holiday in the Park, Vail Lake Village

Dec. 30 – Horseback riding, CRC Ranch

Dec. 31 – New Year's Eve Grape Drop, Old Town

For more information on holiday events and activities in Temecula, go to TemeculaChilled.com.

