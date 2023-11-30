Visit Temecula Valley Launches New Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program: A Holiday-Themed Culinary Adventure!

Visitors and residents alike can sign up for the new Season's Eatings Digital Pass and celebrate Temecula Valley's culinary scene, discover hidden gems, and collect points for prizes.
TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Temecula Valley is celebrating the holiday season with a new digital pass program that gives food enthusiasts, visitors, and residents instant access to the region's vibrant culinary scene. The new Season's Eatings Digital Pass unlocks exclusive food and beverage experiences at some of the best dining establishments and wineries in the region.
Local chefs and mixologists create Season's Eatings, or holiday themed, food and drink items available throughout December. When an individual orders one of these menu items, they receive points redeemable for prizes (while supplies last). Learn more about this program as well as Temecula Valley holiday events and activities at TemeculaChilled.com.
Key features of the Visit Temecula Valley's Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program:
- Identify local restaurants and wineries offering exclusive Temecula Chilled items
- Celebrate the uniqueness of Temecula's makers
- Discover "hidden" gems and support local establishments
- Collect points for a variety of Temecula Chilled holiday-themed prizes including blankets, ceramic mugs, and beanies
"We're thrilled to announce the Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program," said Annette Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Temecula Valley. "This initiative is a celebration of our region's culinary diversity, and it underscores our commitment to supporting local businesses while delivering unique and memorable experiences to our community and visitors."
In partnership with Bandwango, a leader in innovative digital pass solutions, the Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program begins December 1, 2023 and runs through December 31, 2023. The pass can be accessed here.
Follow Visit Temecula Valley on social media and visit Temecula Chilled for more information and updates on participating restaurants, unique offers, and holiday events.
About Visit Temecula Valley
Visit Temecula Valley (VTV) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism-related businesses including wineries, restaurants, breweries, retail and specialty boutiques, hotels, and more. It is a popular destination that includes Southern California Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. In 2019, Wine Enthusiast named Temecula Valley a 10 Best Wine Travel Destination, in the world. For more information go to VisitTemeculaValley.com.
Media Contact
Norma Marlowe, Visit Temecula Valley, 951-252-2139, [email protected], www.visittemeculavalley.com
SOURCE Visit Temecula Valley
