Visit Temecula Valley Launches New Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program: A Holiday-Themed Culinary Adventure!

Key features of the Visit Temecula Valley's Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program:

Identify local restaurants and wineries offering exclusive Temecula Chilled items

Celebrate the uniqueness of Temecula's makers

Discover "hidden" gems and support local establishments

Collect points for a variety of Temecula Chilled holiday-themed prizes including blankets, ceramic mugs, and beanies

"We're thrilled to announce the Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program," said Annette Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Temecula Valley. "This initiative is a celebration of our region's culinary diversity, and it underscores our commitment to supporting local businesses while delivering unique and memorable experiences to our community and visitors."

In partnership with Bandwango, a leader in innovative digital pass solutions, the Season's Eatings Digital Pass Program begins December 1, 2023 and runs through December 31, 2023. The pass can be accessed here.

Follow Visit Temecula Valley on social media and visit Temecula Chilled for more information and updates on participating restaurants, unique offers, and holiday events.

About Visit Temecula Valley

Visit Temecula Valley (VTV) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism-related businesses including wineries, restaurants, breweries, retail and specialty boutiques, hotels, and more. It is a popular destination that includes Southern California Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. In 2019, Wine Enthusiast named Temecula Valley a 10 Best Wine Travel Destination, in the world. For more information go to VisitTemeculaValley.com.

