Visit Temecula Valley Showcases Craft Beer Scene at Third Annual CraftHop Over Veteran's Day Weekend

In addition to craft beers, Batch Mead will offer award winning meads and hard ciders locally crafted in Temecula. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made with fermented honey and featuring fruit, hops, spices, and/or grains. Possibly the oldest alcohol with origins from Europa, Asia, and Africa, mead has historically been referred to as "nectar of the gods."

"While Temecula Valley has gained recognition as a wine destination, its breweries have been carving out their own reputation by crafting award-winning beers," said Scott A. Wilson, CEO of Visit Temecula Valley.

Book an overnight stay for a safe and leisurely tasting experience. More time in Temecula allows the opportunity for more fun and more great memories. Additional places to explore are Old Town Temecula and Pechanga Resort Casino. Fall things to do include bicycling, horseback riding, hot air ballooning, golfing, hiking, and mountain biking. For up-to-date activities and events, go to http://www.visittemeculavalley.com.

Sidecar Tours Temecula and Little Bus Tours will offer special CraftHop brewery tours for those who want to leave the driving to someone else.

The 2023 CraftHop weekend will showcase the following breweries and meadery:

8 bit Brewing Company

Batch Mead

Black Market Brewing Company

Garage Brewing

Inland Wharf Brewing Company

Ironfire Brewing Company

Oscar's Brewing Company

Relentless Brewing Company

Stone Church Brewing

Temecula Brewing Company

Wild Barrel Brewing

