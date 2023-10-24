Visit Temecula Valley Showcases Craft Beer Scene at Third Annual CraftHop Over Veteran's Day Weekend

Craft brew lovers are encouraged to book an overnight stay in Temecula and enjoy a leisurely tasting experience during the third annual CraftHop, which will take place over Veteran's Day Weekend.
TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to celebrate Temecula Valley's craft beer scene as Visit Temecula Valley presents its third annual CraftHop, Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. Participating breweries will offer drink specials and a free collectible logo glass at each stop (complimentary glass comes with purchase of a CraftHop special, while supplies last).
Visitors are encouraged to sip at their own pace using a self-guided tour map. No tickets or reservations are necessary. Participating taprooms will offer a signature beverage and, of course, a chance to taste a wide variety of brews including hazy IPAs, pale ales, malty stouts, and barrel-aged strong ales, just to name a few.
In addition to craft beers, Batch Mead will offer award winning meads and hard ciders locally crafted in Temecula. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made with fermented honey and featuring fruit, hops, spices, and/or grains. Possibly the oldest alcohol with origins from Europa, Asia, and Africa, mead has historically been referred to as "nectar of the gods."
"While Temecula Valley has gained recognition as a wine destination, its breweries have been carving out their own reputation by crafting award-winning beers," said Scott A. Wilson, CEO of Visit Temecula Valley.
Book an overnight stay for a safe and leisurely tasting experience. More time in Temecula allows the opportunity for more fun and more great memories. Additional places to explore are Old Town Temecula and Pechanga Resort Casino. Fall things to do include bicycling, horseback riding, hot air ballooning, golfing, hiking, and mountain biking. For up-to-date activities and events, go to http://www.visittemeculavalley.com.
Sidecar Tours Temecula and Little Bus Tours will offer special CraftHop brewery tours for those who want to leave the driving to someone else.
The 2023 CraftHop weekend will showcase the following breweries and meadery:
- 8 bit Brewing Company
- Batch Mead
- Black Market Brewing Company
- Garage Brewing
- Inland Wharf Brewing Company
- Ironfire Brewing Company
- Oscar's Brewing Company
- Relentless Brewing Company
- Stone Church Brewing
- Temecula Brewing Company
- Wild Barrel Brewing
About Visit Temecula Valley
Visit Temecula Valley (VTV) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism-related businesses including wineries, restaurants, breweries, retail and specialty boutiques, hotels, and more. It is a popular destination that includes Southern California Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. In 2019, Wine Enthusiast named Temecula Valley a 10 Best Wine Travel Destination, in the world. For more information go to VisitTemeculaValley.com.
