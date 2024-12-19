Visitation Hotel Frederick, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Is Set To Breathe New Life Into The Storied Space As The Historic Town's Premiere Lifestyle Destination

The former convent and Catholic school has been thoughtfully renovated and transformed into a boutique hotel; celebrated chef Bryan Voltaggio will open a modern tavern and all-day cafe

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, officially opens December 19, 2024 at 211 E. Church Street in historic Frederick, Maryland.

While keeping the grandeur of the building, but updating with a chic, minimalist design, Visitation Hotel serves as a gathering place and dining destination for visitors and locals alike within its sustainably revitalized property, featuring 65 intimate guest rooms. The town has been eager for its opening: Visitation is the first hotel in downtown Frederick in 50 years.

Dining has been conceptualized by the James Beard-nominated and Frederick local Bryan Voltaggio, in partnership with his brother, Michael Voltaggio, the bold-name chef who has worked at Michelin-starred and Beard-nominated restaurants in his own right.

Famous for their time on "Top Chef" and appearances on Food Network, the Voltaggio brothers come together for this first joint project in their hometown: a full-service restaurant and bar, an all-day cafe and full-scale catering. Primed for events, the hotel includes a grand ballroom, a bridal suite, and multiple smaller, private events spaces, all capable of fêteing a wedding or holding a business meeting.

Visitation Hotel is from the visionary real estate developer Jim O'Hare, and his business partner Lance Jaccard, CEO of OTJ Architects, a national architecture and design firm.

O'Hare has a long career of revitalizing properties in historic neighborhoods, such as Fells Point, Baltimore, downtown Annapolis, Maryland and Lewes, Delaware. "It's a passion of mine to bring a new life to spaces that have contributed so much to the surrounding historic districts," says O'Hare. "And with Visitation, it is no different. The girls school and convent at Visitation played such a meaningful role in the history of downtown Frederick, and with our adaptive reuse, we hope that Visitation Hotel Frederick will be a huge part of Frederick's future".

As such, Visitation Hotel will be welcomed into the Historical Hotels of America program. It is through OTJ Architects that Visitation Hotel has been thoughtfully reimagined as a modern, boutique hotel that honors the building's rich history and architecture, restoring the building and blending its almost 200-year-old brick exterior with modern amenities and ushering in a design of austere sophistication.

"We knew with Visitation Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, that our team could uphold this space as a community centerpiece, and turn it into something destination worthy," says Naveen Kakarla, CEO of HHM Hotels, the company managing the property. "Frederick has long deserved a boutique hotel, and we are pleased Visitation can play that role."

It was in 1846 when Visitation Academy was founded as a Catholic boarding school for girls. It had been a stalwart in the city, and famously, the nuns cared for Civil War soldiers there. The school closed in 2016.

In addition to the hotel, the 3 1⁄2-acre property is also home to Visitation Frederick Condominiums, adjacent buildings with 10 premium, single-floor units already being enjoyed, with seven more condos being delivered in 2025, and more to come within the next five years.

DESIGN & ACCOMMODATIONS

As one of the newest members of the Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, Visitation Hotel embraces the brand's DNA of captivating design, sincere service, and vibrant social spaces.

As visitors pass through the gates, they feel the presence of 165 years of history balanced with the lightness of contemporary furnishings. The magical quality of the hallowed halls is preserved with bookish elements, delicate details, and the inclusion of artifacts throughout the property. The lobby and adjacent lounge set the tone with the library-inspired lighting, refined leather detailing, curated accessories, and several welcoming hearths.

The former auditorium serves as an elegant venue for modern vows, and a light-filled fitness center provides a welcome space for self care. Moments of discovery abound, from distinctive wallcovering patterns in the restrooms to delightful details in the corridors. Guestrooms take a more subdued approach, acting as restful retreats and celebrating the beauty of restraint. The authentic patina of the property provides a compelling backdrop for continued exploration and new traditions. Scholastic elements—a coffee table resembles that of a library card catalog—continues to pay homage to its former life as a school.

Historic artifacts found on site during construction are incorporated in guest rooms and throughout the property as displayed in shadow boxes. Honoring the preservation of the property, O'Hare and Jaccard took care to enlist an informal braintrust of neighbors and those involved in the Catholic Church to preserve the identity and historical significance of the building.

DINING

As Frederick's hometown chef, the celebrated television star and award-winning restaurant owner, Byran Voltaggio brings Wye Oak Tavern to Visitation Hotel. Together with Michael, they are launching the food and beverage programs.

For Wye Oak, the Voltaggio brothers create a modern-day tavern with the flavors and ingredients of the Mid Atlantic. Paying homage to the timeless taverns as an all-encompassing meeting place, Wye Oak Tavern—named after what was once the country's largest white oak (circa 1500s - 2002, in Talbot County, MD)—positions itself as a restaurant with modern sensibilities. The menu brings in elements from steakhouse culture, plus pastas, seafood and local game.

With a decades-old church organ on the balcony and a full bar situated between stained glass windows, Wye Oak balances a sense of drama with warm, generous hospitality. Pewter accents, tree-ring details and nature-fueled paintings from local artist Jenny Wilson nod to tavern aesthetics and tie to its arbor-inspired name. Guests can spy the dry-aged program while walking down the staircase on the way to the kitchen (private tours are available), and is just one of the many clever ways the hotel reconceptualized the space.

Acorn Provisions, the all-day cafe run by the Voltaggio team, is a hotel amenity and a welcoming cafe to locals. Open seven days a week, Acorn offers breakfast, a full espresso bar, sandwiches, salads, pastries and baked goods throughout the day and into early evening.

On-site catering for events large and small are also designed by the Voltaggio team and can range from business breakfast meetings to festive, enchanting weddings.

Voltaggio has long staked his career in and around Frederick with the cutting-edge tasting menu Volt, which was nominated for Best New Restaurant from the James Beard Foundation in 2009. Voltaggio borrows from the spirit of his previous restaurants to bring a striking vitality to the culinary program at Visitation Hotel. Voltaggio partners with his brother on projects across the country, including: Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse (in MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD), Vulcania (Mammoth Lakes, CA) and Volt Burgers (nationwide with Live Nation).

CEREMONIAL EVENTS + TRADITIONAL MEETINGS

Visitation is primed for events and meetings of everyday importance and joy. The Academy Room, a 2,500-square-foot ballroom showcases the original stage from the school and can accommodate up to 204 people. On the ground level is the Cloister Room, a smaller event space, equipped with a full bar and food-service capabilities, for up to 60 people. Adjoining from Wye Oak Tavern are three private dining areas, adding another 160 square feet each, with full-service catering and audio visual.

HISTORIC FREDERICK

Frederick, 45 miles (about one hour) from both Washington, DC and Baltimore, boasts its own identity as a historic town with cultural significance. The second largest city in Maryland contains multitudes, honoring its place during the Civil War and today offering the charms of boutique shopping and eclectic cafes and restaurants. A short drive out of the city limits is filled with sightseeing and culinary adventures: farms, orchards, mountains, hiking, distilleries, breweries and wineries.

Visitation Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, will participate in Marriott Bonvoy—the award-winning travel program from Marriott International—allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands.

MORE: visitationhotel.com; @visitationhotel; @wyeoaktavern

ABOUT Tribute Portfolio

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With over 120 hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Ermita in Cartagena and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Bellyard in Atlanta and Hotel Riomar in Ibiza, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. For more information, please visit http://www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. / marriottbonvoy.com.

HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast. HHM Hotels is a leading manager of Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, and Hilton hotels, while also operating over 35 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels ranging from The Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia to the Parrot Key in Key West to The Whitney Hotel in Boston. HHM Hotels' highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. / hhmhotels.com.

Historic Hotels of America ®

Historic Hotels of America ® is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States of America. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was chartered by U.S. Congress in 1949 and is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is leading the movement to save places where our history happened. To be nominated and selected for membership in this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historical significance. Of the more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 44 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, all historic hotels faithfully preserve their sense of authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. / historichotels.org

Media Contact

Stefanie Gans, TAA PR, 609-560-4334, [email protected], https://www.visitationhotel.com/

SOURCE TAA PR