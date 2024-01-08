Visiting Nurse Health System Celebrates 75 Years of Providing Healthcare and Aging at Home in Georgia

"We believe everyone should have fair and equal access to healthcare at home, regardless of their zip code or financial circumstances." Dorothy M. Davis, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Health System. Post this

Moderated by NPR affiliate WABE's award-winning and veteran journalist Rose Scott, in addition to discussions with Visiting Nurse Health System staff and patient families, the breakfast will include a memorable keynote from Nzinga "Zing" Shaw, President & CEO of Attack the Glass, a full-service DEI consultancy firm. A longtime champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, Zing has also served as the Chief DEI Officer at The Recording Academy and was the first Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer at four blue chip organizations: Edelman, Starbucks, Marsh McLennan, and the NBA.

"We believe everyone should have fair and equal access to healthcare at home, regardless of their zip code or financial circumstances," states Dorothy M. Davis, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Health System. "What began as two nurses serving Fulton and DeKalb counties, we serve 57 counties caring for nearly 15,000 patients each year. Having the privilege of caring for patients in their own homes, we have the unique ability to see patient's needs beyond healthcare, including the social determinants of health such as food, transportation, housing, and social isolation."

"Every single person is growing older each day, and we all deserve the opportunity to age with dignity, in our homes," said Jimmy Carlos, Chairman of Visiting Nurse's Healthcare Champions Committee. "I am a Healthcare Champion and active supporter of Visiting Nurse Health System because I believe in its mission of providing healthcare and aging at home for everyone. Without Visiting Nurse, many Georgians would be without care."

Founded in 1948, Visiting Nurse Health System is Georgia's solution for healthcare and aging at home. Celebrating 75 years of caring for more than two million patients and caregivers, Visiting Nurse continues to live its mission today, improving lives and positively impacting the well-being of patients, families, and communities, including the largest low-income senior population. Serving 57 counties, approximately 15,000 patients, and providing 8,800 charitable care visits annually, Visiting Nurse is Georgia's first and largest nonprofit provider of healthcare at home.

Attack the Glass, LLC's President and CEO Nzinga "Zing" Shaw is an experienced C-suite executive with extensive hands-on experience and knowledge spanning Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), change and crisis management, human capital management, employee relations, talent acquisition, organizational and strategic planning, branding, and community engagement.

Notably, Zing was the first Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer at four blue chip organizations: Edelman, Starbucks, Marsh McLennan, and the National Basketball Association (NBA). She has been recognized with numerous "40 under 40" awards from the likes of Sports Business Journal, Atlanta Business Chronicle, The Network Journal, and PR Week. In addition to serving on the Board of Trustee of Fisk University, the Board of Directors of ColorComm, the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and the Board of Advisors of Arctos Sports Partners, she was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve a six-year term on the Board of Councilors of The Carter Center.

Rose Scott is an award-winning journalist and host of the midday news program Closer Look heard on Atlanta's NPR, station 90.1 FM – WABE. In her role as a co-host and now host, Rose has interviewed foreign heads of states, cabinet members, U.S. ambassadors, numerous consul generals, state, and local elected officials as well as civic and social leaders. Closer Look has become a signature broadcast for the community and brings together viewpoints from all sectors of society.

With more than two decades of reporting in Atlanta, Rose has covered education, minority health issues, Atlanta historically Black colleges and universities, gender issues and sports. Well respected in the Atlanta community for her thought-provoking reporting style, Scott has been honored with several awards including a Southeast Regional Emmy Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award, Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Award, and numerous Georgia Association of Broadcaster awards. She has also received awards from the Georgia Associated Press and is a Girls Inc. Strong, Smart & Bold Award Winner.

