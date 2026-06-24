VisitIQ Appoints Conner Roos as Chief Financial Officer

"Conner brings the financial leadership, public-company discipline, and transaction experience VisitIQ needs as we move into our next stage of growth," said Vern Hanzlik, CEO of VisitIQ. Post this

"Conner brings the financial leadership, public-company discipline, and transaction experience VisitIQ needs as we move into our next stage of growth," said Vern Hanzlik, CEO of VisitIQ. "His background in financial reporting, financing strategy, multinational operations and M&A gives us added strength as we continue building a more mature, scalable organization. Just as important, Conner has already contributed to our 10-K filing process, so he is stepping into this role with a strong understanding of the company and the work ahead."

Roos is a strategic finance leader with experience guiding SaaS and data businesses through capital raises, operational turnarounds, acquisitions, financial reporting, and M&A exits. Most recently, he served as VP of Finance at Samba TV. Previously, he held finance leadership roles at Semasio, where he served as Interim CFO, helped lead the company through financing and operational restructuring, and supported its sale to Samba TV. Earlier in his career, Roos spent nearly a decade at PwC, where he worked on complex multinational audit engagements.

The appointment comes as VisitIQ continues to build momentum across the business. Year to date, the company has delivered 38% growth in subscriptions and 68% growth in revenue compared to the prior year, reflecting growing demand for AI-driven audience intelligence and campaign activation solutions.

VisitIQ also recently introduced AI Insights, a new AI-driven feature set inside the VisitIQ platform that allows marketers to ask natural-language questions about campaign performance, audience behavior, targeting, visitor journeys, identity resolution, enrichment, intent, geotargeting and activation. AI Insights is designed to help marketers move faster from raw data to insight to action, improving campaign optimization, audience development and targeting decisions.

"We are seeing strong progress across the company," added Hanzlik. "Our year-to-date performance, the release of AI Insights, and the addition of experienced leaders like Conner all point to the same thing: VisitIQ is becoming a stronger, more focused company with the technology, team, and financial foundation to support responsible growth."

Parties interested in learning more about VisitIQ may visit the company website or request more information by clicking here.

About VisitIQ

VisitIQ is an AI-driven marketing intelligence platform that helps brands and agencies turn fragmented audience signals into smarter targeting, more effective activation, and measurable campaign performance. The platform sits between audience data and campaign execution, helping go-to-market teams identify unknown site visitors, enrich audience data, build ideal customer profiles, create lookalike audiences, layer in intent and location signals, activate campaigns across channels, and understand which audiences, messages, and campaigns are driving results.

By connecting audience intelligence directly to activation, VisitIQ helps marketers reduce waste, lower acquisition costs, and move faster from insight to execution.

Media Contact



Eric Rudolf

Chief Marketing Officer

VisitIQ™

1 (763) 200-7994

[email protected]

https://visitiq.io/

SOURCE VisitIQ™