VisitIQ™ Enhances Audience Intelligence Platform for Marketing Agencies and Enterprises

The two new features recently added to the VisitIQ platform—in-market signals and geographic insights—are being offered to existing VisitIQ clients initially, with broader access planned for new VisitIQ clients in late Q4 of 2024 and Q1 of 2025. According to Hanzlik, the two new features will benefit agencies and enterprise marketers as follows:

In Market Signals - Users of the VisitIQ platform can now leverage over 7 billion daily buying signals, allowing marketers to target consumers based on the products they are actively seeking, the sites they are actively visiting, and the ads they are being shown as they research their purchases. The company is referring to this functionality internally as PulseIQ™.

Geographic Insights - Users of the VisitIQ platform now have access to precise geo-mapping technology, allowing agencies and marketers to leverage billions of daily movement signals to target consumers not only in specific regions or cities, but also in or near specific venues, buildings, or defined travel corridors. The company is referring to this functionality internally as GeoIQ™.

As a next step in enhancing the company's platform, Hanzlik also announced the pending release of several AI-enabled features. "The marketer's job does not end when the audience is identified," noted Hanzlik. "As a true, full-stack audience intelligence and activation platform, we're using AI to not only identify—but also prioritize—marketing targets by ICP, in market score, and geography. Literally everything VisitIQ does centers around leveraging AI to increase the ROI of marketing investments." These new AI analytics and reporting features are scheduled for release by the end of Q4 of 2024.

