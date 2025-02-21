Visitor Guard® Adds New 2025 US Travel Insurance for International Travelers

"Visitor Guard®'s new 2025 plans are tailored to address the growing need for comprehensive travel insurance, offering top-tier coverage and support for visitors from all around the globe," says Chiranth Nataraj, founder of Visitor Guard®. Post this

"With increasing numbers of international travelers making their way to the US each year, the need for comprehensive travel insurance has never been greater. Visitor Guard®'s new 2025 plans are tailored to address these concerns, offering top-tier coverage and customer support for visitors from all around the globe," says Chiranth Nataraj, the founder of Visitor Guard®.

Venebrook Basic and Venbrook Premier are the latest travel insurance plans that offer both medical and trip-related protection to travelers coming to the US. Underwritten by Crum and Forster, the Basic plan offers necessary protection to individuals and belongings, while the Premium focuses more on wider aspects of coverage.

'Though both plans cover medical benefits, some dental and eye, prescription drugs, emergency medical evacuation, medically necessary repatriation, emergency reunion, AD&D, and more, there are some striking differences,' says Mr Nataraj. He continues, 'Individuals looking for a broader range of benefits may opt for the Premium plan as it covers COVID-19, well doctor visit up to $250, cardiovascular events, and acute onset of pre-existing conditions, which are not covered by the Basic plan.'

The Basic plan offers noticeable medical expense benefits like hospital room and board, emergency room for accidents/illnesses, ICU, outpatient medical expenses, anesthesiologist expenses, telemedicine, and more. It covers transportation and additional benefits as well. However, the Premium comes with some extra medical and transportation benefits and a broader range of policy maximum.

The Premium plan's benefit that covers cardiovascular events can become a popular plan among elderly travelers visiting the US because it covers ages 70 and above. One of the key features is that these plans cover dental treatment for sound natural teeth, emergency eye exams, lost baggage, and trip interruption. These plans also offer optional benefits like Adventure Activity Coverage, Sports Coverage, AD&D- 24 -hours Coverage, and Return to Home Country Coverage.

In 2025, the claims process has also been more streamlined, making it faster and more effective. Travelers can file claims easily through the company's online platform, with real-time tracking and prompt reimbursements. This commitment to customer care sets Visitor Guard® apart as a trusted partner for international travelers.

About Visitor Guard®

Visitor Guard® is a premier provider of travel insurance solutions, offering a wide range of plans tailored to meet the unique needs of international travelers. With a reputation for reliability, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive coverage, the company is trusted by travelers worldwide to provide the protection they need while abroad. The company's new 2025 plans reflect its continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel insurance industry.

Media Contact

Pallavi Sadekar, Visitor Guard®, 1 8043251385, [email protected], https://www.visitorguard.com/

SOURCE Visitor Guard®