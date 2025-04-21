Visitor Guard® Expands Travel Insurance Benefits for Seniors with Pre-Existing Conditions Visiting the US

"The non-cardiac acute onset coverage goes up to the plan's medical maximum for individuals up to age 69, $35,000 for those aged 70 to 79, and $20,000 for those over 79," said Chiranth Nataraj, Founder of Visitor Guard®. Post this

"The non-cardiac acute onset coverage goes up to the plan's medical maximum for individuals up to age 69, $35,000 for those aged 70 to 79, and $20,000 for those over 79," said Chiranth Nataraj, Founder of Visitor Guard®. "For cardiac and stroke-related events, the plan offers up to $25,000 for those up to age 69, and $15,000 for seniors 70 and above."

Another strong offering for older seniors is Visitors Protect, designed for travelers visiting the United States for a minimum of 3 months and needing temporary medical coverage for pre-existing conditions, The plan includes limited coverage for pre-existing conditions and provides coverage up to $20,000 for travelers aged 70 and above, and up to $25,000 for those under 70.

To further address the medical needs of senior travelers, Visitor Guard® has introduced two new plans—Venbrook Essential and Venbrook Premier—designed to provide coverage for the acute onset of pre-existing conditions for ages below 70 years.

The Venbrook Essential plan is a fixed benefit travel insurance policy that includes coverage for the acute onset of pre-existing conditions up to the policy maximum. It includes a medical evacuation sub-limit of up to $25,000 for pre-existing conditions. However, this benefit is available only for travelers under the age of 70.

For travelers seeking more comprehensive protection, the Venbrook Premier plan is a more comprehensive option that offers broader coverage for the acute onset of pre-existing conditions. The Venbrook Premier plan covers one acute onset episode if treatment is received within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms. For non-cardiac acute onset incidents, the plan provides coverage up to the policy maximum. Cardiac-related acute onset is covered up to the maximum for individuals under 64, and up to $25,000 for those aged 65 to 69. This plan does not extend this benefit to individuals aged 70 and above.

"Visitor Guard® also offers a variety of options for travel insurance for USA—Visitors Care, Visit USA, Patriot America, Atlas America, and Safe Travels Elite—each providing varying degrees of coverage for acute onset of pre-existing conditions," added Nataraj. "Seniors can easily compare these plans on our website to find the best match for their health profile and travel needs.".

Visitor Guard® remains committed to supporting the health and safety of senior travelers by offering insurance solutions that bridge longstanding coverage gaps. These expanded benefits reflect the company's mission to deliver accessible, reliable, and affordable protection for travelers with pre-existing conditions, ensuring their journeys to the U.S. are safe, secure, and stress-free.

About Visitor Guard®

Visitor Guard® is a trusted name for travel medical insurance, offering Visitor Insurance for Parents and customized insurance plans for international travelers visiting the US and other destinations worldwide. With over a decade of industry expertise, Visitor Guard® delivers solutions that protect travelers from unexpected medical emergencies, travel interruptions, and more. The company's mission is to offer dependable, and affordable travel insurance options for travelers of all ages, helping them enjoy worry-free journeys around the globe.

For more information about Visitor Guard®, visit www.visitorguard.com.

Media Contact

Pallavi Sadekar, Visitor Guard®, 1 8043251385, [email protected], https://www.visitorguard.com/

SOURCE Visitor Guard®