Visitor Guard® Launches WhatsApp Support for Indian Visitors to the US

"We know how critical it is for Indian visitors to get reliable help, especially when unexpected medical issues arise thousands of miles from home," said Chiranth Nataraj, Founder of Visitor Guard®. "WhatsApp is already part of daily life for millions of Indian travelers. By offering real-time help on this trusted platform, we are making sure they have a simple, secure way to reach us — anytime, anywhere."

Visitor Guard®'s WhatsApp support makes it easy for Indian travelers to get immediate answers to questions about the policy benefits, network hospitals search, and emergency contacts — all in a format they know and trust.

The new service provides:

24/7 availability: Travelers can send a message at any hour without worrying about international call charges.

Faster responses: Average reply times are under 10 minutes during business times — significantly quicker than email or online forms.

Documents: Travelers can request ID cards, claim forms, visa letters etc. And get directions on how to download these documents

Multi-language support: Assistance is available in English, Marathi, Hindi, and Kanada helping visitors understand critical information during stressful situations.

Emergency guidance: In urgent cases — from sudden illnesses to accidents — travelers can use WhatsApp to get immediate instructions on where to go and how to use their insurance benefits.

Addressing Real Needs: Why This Matters Now

In recent years, health scares like COVID-19 and periodic outbreaks of diseases like measles have highlighted the need for robust visitor insurance. Visitor Guard®'s popular plans, including Venbrook Basic, Venbrook Premier, Safe Travels USA Comprehensive, Patriot America Plus, Atlas America, Visitors Care, and Diplomat America, provide coverage for sickness, accidental injuries, hospitalization, urgent care, emergency evacuation, and the acute onset of pre-existing conditions.

Yet for many Indian visitors — especially elderly parents visiting their children or grandchildren — navigating the complex US healthcare system can feel intimidating. Questions about which hospital to visit, how to show proof of coverage, or how to file a claim can add stress to an already challenging moment.

Nataraj explains, "Travelers sometimes feel helpless during emergencies because they do not know how to access their coverage quickly. With WhatsApp, we are putting help in their pockets. They can message us while sitting in a clinic waiting room and get instant help understanding what is covered, where to go, or how to submit paperwork. It is about removing barriers and bringing peace of mind."

Visitor Guard® is a prominent provider of travel insurance for the USA from India. With over 15 years of experience, the company delivers high-quality, affordable plans underwritten by top US insurers. Policies include hospitalization, emergency care, medical evacuation, and coverage for acute onset of pre-existing conditions. The addition of WhatsApp support for Indian travelers represents Visitor Guard®'s commitment to accessible, user-centric service.

Visitor Guard®'s mission is simple: provide travelers with high-quality, affordable visitor insurance and exceptional service when they need it most. The launch of WhatsApp support for Indian travelers is the latest step in the company's ongoing commitment to user-friendly, accessible care.

For more information on plan details and WhatsApp support, visit www.visitorguard.com

Pallavi Sadekar, Visitor Guard®, 1 8043251385, [email protected], https://www.visitorguard.com/

