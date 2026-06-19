Visitors Fly From Canada and Across State Lines For World Famous Banana Pudding in Texas

"For generations, the sight of a line out the door is nothing new in Lockhart, always having been known for exceptional barbecue. What surprises people is that one of those lines is also now for banana pudding." Post this

Known for its famous banana pudding, The Culinary Room prepares their pudding fresh from scratch daily using a closely guarded recipe that has developed a cult following among travelers, food lovers, and dessert enthusiasts.

Southern Living described the texture as "almost impossibly thick," noting that "No other pudding is this thick."

The recent media attention reflects a trend that has been building for years. Guests regularly travel from across Texas and the United States specifically for a taste. Some visitors have driven from Missouri to grab a bowl, while a recent group flew from Canada to make The Culinary Room their spotlight destination for a Texas trip.

Southern Living recently spotlighted that dedication in a feature titled, "I Drive An Hour Each Way Just To Eat This Texas Banana Pudding," a story that was later syndicated nationally by Yahoo! Travel.

"Our pudding isn't shipped in, mixed from a box, or made days in advance,' said owner and "pudding pitmaster" Alana Webre. "It's made fresh from scratch every day throughout the day, and It's so thick and creamy that you can turn a full bowl upside down without losing a drop. People are often surprised the first time they see it. You can't resist once you have had a bite, so everyone that enters gets a free sample."

Located in historic downtown Lockhart, The Culinary Room has become of of the city's most popular destinations beyond barbecue. Many visitors now consider banana pudding an essential part of the Lockhart food experience.

While Lockhart's legendary barbecue remains a major draw, The Culinary Room has helped demonstrate that the city's food scene extends well beyond smoked meats. The shop's banana (as well as other flavored) puddings, desserts, bakery offerings, ice cream and gourmet gifts continue to attract visitors from across the country, and even around the world.

"We recently had a couple from Australia come in who heard back home that they simply "HAD to drive to Lockhart" while they were visiting Austin for a planned trip, just for our banana pudding...it really has gone past being known nationally," states Webre, solidifying the "World Famous" claim.

ABOUT THE CULINARY ROOM

The Culinary Room is owned, and founded by, two foodie friends, Alana Webre and Alexandra Worthington. Alana is a classically trained chef who developed the banana pudding recipe decades prior while in culinary school. The shop is located on the historic downtown square in Lockhart, Texas, Home to the world's first fresh pudding bar. The Culinary Room specializes in handcrafted desserts, premium craft ice cream with rotating flavors, bakery items, gifts, and its world famous banana pudding, which is prepared from scratch daily, along with other popular pudding flavors. Foodie inventors Alex and Alana also own the national queso brand "Culinary Cowgirls" in grocery stores, the first real dairy queso to hit the market.

Media Contact

Alana Webre, Owner, The Culinary Room, 1 512-289-1282, [email protected], www.theculinaryroom.com

SOURCE The Culinary Room