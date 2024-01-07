Visits to Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Just Got Better Thanks To Franklin County IMPACT Grant

With a $29,500 County of Franklin IMPACT grant, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau engaged Remington Builders & Partners to repair and clean the marble steps and Antietam Iron Works to restore, paint and clean the brass-topped iron hand rails. Post this

In 1959, the National Bank of Chambersburg celebrated 150 years as a bank. As part of the anniversary celebration, the National Bank wanted to update the façade of the old National Bank building at 15 South Main—today's Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. Harrisburg architects Lawrie & Green created a façade design to convey stability and contribute to the architectural beauty of the square.

The 1959 façade alterations to the National Bank were done by Earl L. Cump. The project tied in full-thickness walls to the original walls, using colonial pink brick and added specially-quarried, white Vermont marble. More than 85 tons of marble went into the transformation of the property's façade. The Impact Grant funds were used to clean and repair the marble steps and landing that were part of the 1959 updates to the property.

The Franklin County IMPACT Grants provided $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. "After a rocky 2020, Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to be better than ever and thankful to receive the IMPACT Grant. said Janet Pollard, executive director of Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact 866.646.8060, or stop at the new Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.

With a $29,500 County of Franklin IMPACT grant, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau engaged Remington Builders & Partners to repair and clean the marble steps and Antietam Iron Works to restore, paint and clean the brass-topped iron hand rails.

