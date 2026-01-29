Visolis Announces $2.86 Million Award Expansion From U.S. Department of War Under Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program (DBIMP)

Visolis has secured an additional $2.86 million from the U.S. Department of War under the Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program, bringing total DBIMP funding to more than $5 million. The expanded award supports further scale-up of domestic production of critical chemicals and fuels for defense and industrial applications.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visolis announced today that it has received an additional $2.86 million in funding under the U.S. Department of War's Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program (DBIMP). Combined with Visolis' initial award received in July 2024, total funding awarded to the company under DBIMP now exceeds $5 million. The award expansion supports continued maturation of Visolis' technology toward commercial-scale production for defense applications.
The additional funding will support the scale-up of Visolis' non-toxic solvent technology designed to replace hazardous legacy chemicals used in routine aircraft maintenance. The solvent enables effective removal of coatings from aircraft landing gear, allowing maintenance crews to inspect for damage, wear, and corrosion while significantly reducing exposure to harmful chemicals. The technology is intended to improve fleet readiness while enhancing worker safety and environmental performance.
"This award expansion reflects continued confidence in our technology and its relevance to critical defense manufacturing needs," said Dr. Deepak Dugar, CEO and Founder of Visolis. "With more than $5 million in total DBIMP support, we are able to accelerate scale-up of a safer, domestically produced solvent that addresses real operational challenges while strengthening U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing capacity."
The DBIMP award supports Visolis' broader efforts to establish U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for critical chemicals and fuels that support both defense readiness and industrial demand. Advancing these technologies aligns with Visolis' mission to strengthen supply chain resilience while reducing reliance on legacy chemicals with well-documented safety and environmental risks.
The Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program was launched in January 2024 to expand domestic manufacturing capacity for chemicals critical to national security, industrial resilience, and economic competitiveness. Under the program, selected companies receive funding to advance business planning, technical development, and facility readiness for U.S.-based bioindustrial production. Visolis' award expansion reflects progress made under its initial DBIMP award and supports continued development toward deployment.
About Visolis
Visolis is a U.S.-based biomanufacturing company developing scalable processes to produce critical chemicals and fuels from sustainable, non-toxic inputs. Its technology platform integrates synthetic biology and chemical catalysis to enable cost-effective, domestic production of materials used across defense and industrial markets. By converting renewable and waste-derived feedstocks into high-performance chemicals and fuels, Visolis aims to strengthen supply chain resilience while improving safety and environmental performance.
