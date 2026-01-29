Visolis Announces $2.86 Million Award Expansion From U.S. Department of War Under Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program (DBIMP)

"DBIMP support allows us to accelerate scale-up of U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for chemicals and fuels that are essential to defense readiness and industrial resilience," said Dr. Deepak Dugar, CEO and Founder of Visolis. Post this

"This award expansion reflects continued confidence in our technology and its relevance to critical defense manufacturing needs," said Dr. Deepak Dugar, CEO and Founder of Visolis. "With more than $5 million in total DBIMP support, we are able to accelerate scale-up of a safer, domestically produced solvent that addresses real operational challenges while strengthening U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing capacity."

The DBIMP award supports Visolis' broader efforts to establish U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for critical chemicals and fuels that support both defense readiness and industrial demand. Advancing these technologies aligns with Visolis' mission to strengthen supply chain resilience while reducing reliance on legacy chemicals with well-documented safety and environmental risks.

The Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program was launched in January 2024 to expand domestic manufacturing capacity for chemicals critical to national security, industrial resilience, and economic competitiveness. Under the program, selected companies receive funding to advance business planning, technical development, and facility readiness for U.S.-based bioindustrial production. Visolis' award expansion reflects progress made under its initial DBIMP award and supports continued development toward deployment.

Visolis is a U.S.-based biomanufacturing company developing scalable processes to produce critical chemicals and fuels from sustainable, non-toxic inputs. Its technology platform integrates synthetic biology and chemical catalysis to enable cost-effective, domestic production of materials used across defense and industrial markets. By converting renewable and waste-derived feedstocks into high-performance chemicals and fuels, Visolis aims to strengthen supply chain resilience while improving safety and environmental performance.

