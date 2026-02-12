Vista Celestial Debuts Garden Casitas, Serene Rainforest Residences Designed for Group Stays and Immersive Getaways in Costa Rica

Spacious three-bedroom residences blend home-like comfort, thoughtful design, and nature-forward living above Costa Rica's Southern Pacific Coast

UVITA, Costa Rica, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vista Celestial, the intimate rainforest retreat perched above Costa Rica's Southern Pacific Coast, announces the debut of its Garden Casitas. The new residences expand the property's offering with spacious, nature-immersed accommodations designed for families, groups, and retreats seeking privacy, connection, and deep restoration.

"Vista Celestial has long been a place where people come together with intention," said Jennie Peterson, owner of Vista Celestial. "Whether for yoga retreats, wellness immersions, creative workshops, or meaningful time with family, our guests value connection. The Garden Casitas were designed to support that spirit, offering space to gather, room to breathe, and an atmosphere that feels both communal and deeply personal."

Designed for Shared Experiences

The Garden Casitas are ideal for group travel and buyouts, from retreats and weddings to multi-generational family getaways. Shared living spaces encourage togetherness, while private bedrooms offer space to retreat and recharge. Vista Celestial's layout and amenities make it easy to host communal meals, guided programming, and outdoor experiences, whether reserving the casitas independently or buying out the entire property for a fully private stay.

Tucked into lush tropical gardens, the Garden Casitas offer a relaxed yet refined home base for extended stays. Each casita features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with generous living and dining areas. Seamless indoor-outdoor flow connects guests to the surrounding rainforest, making the casitas ideal for shared experiences after days spent exploring waterfalls, jungle trails, and the nearby Pacific coastline. Guests enjoy daily housekeeping and five-star concierge service, along with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and quiet air-conditioning throughout. Each casita includes a fully equipped kitchen and dining area, luxury beds and linens, a coffeemaker with locally grown Costa Rican coffee, and locally made Biosfera bath products.

A Thoughtful Refresh Deeply Connected to Place

Fresh off a complete reimagination, the Garden Casitas showcase interiors that reflect Vista Celestial's commitment to craftsmanship, natural materials, and Costa Rican artistry. Warm wood tones, arched doorways, and vaulted wood-beam ceilings create an airy, tranquil atmosphere, while expansive windows and sliding doors frame verdant garden and rainforest views.

Custom commissioned reclaimed wood leaf art by local artist Monturiol Sculptures adds sculptural, organic texture throughout the spaces. Interior design by Tissu Interiors, led by Costa Rican designer Irene Quesada, brings together soft neutral palettes, handcrafted furnishings, and subtle tropical details for a look that feels elevated, calming, and deeply connected to place.

Curated Amenities for Longer Stays

Guests staying in the Garden Casitas enjoy access to a dedicated set of on-site facilities designed for group stays and family-friendly gatherings. These include a covered rancho equipped with a grill and refrigerator, an open lawn with sunset seating, and two swimming pools – one main pool surrounded by tropical landscaping, and a second shallow pool ideal for children. Board games, sports equipment, and children's toys make the Garden Casitas especially welcoming for families and group travelers. Sweeping ocean views extend across the property toward the iconic Uvita Whale's Tail, creating a relaxed setting for shared meals, downtime, and outdoor play.

A hallmark of the Garden Casitas experience is Vista Celestial's full-service concierge, which functions as a dedicated travel agency and is included with every stay. From the moment of booking, the concierge team assists with itinerary planning, transportation logistics, and personalized recommendations, offering a level of hands-on support that removes complexity and allows guests to settle in and fully enjoy their time together.

In addition to these Garden Casitas–specific amenities, guests also have access to the broader offerings of Vista Celestial and its adults-only neighboring property, Rancho Pacifico. This includes fine dining at both properties' restaurants, private hiking trails leading to a secluded waterfall, and the spa at Rancho Pacifico, located just a short jungle path away. Together, the amenities create a seamless experience that blends privacy, flexibility, and access to elevated wellness and dining experiences.

Uvita: A Gateway to Costa Rica's Southern Pacific Coast

Set high above Costa Rica's Southern Pacific Coast, Vista Celestial is located in Uvita, an unspoiled enclave along the Costa Ballena known for its dramatic jungle landscapes, sweeping ocean views, and quietly luxurious pace of life. Beyond its natural beauty, Uvita serves as a central base for exploring the southern half of Costa Rica's Pacific coast, with easy access to destinations ranging from Corcovado National Park in the south to Manuel Antonio in the north. Home to Marino Ballena National Park and the iconic Whale's Tail sandbar, the region offers pristine beaches, rainforest trails, and rich biodiversity while remaining refreshingly uncrowded.

From its elevated rainforest setting, Vista Celestial provides an intimate gateway to the area, where days unfold between nature, wellness, and refined dining. With the debut of the Garden Casitas, Vista Celestial introduces a new way to experience its rainforest sanctuary: one defined by space, privacy, thoughtful design, and the freedom to settle in, slow down, and stay awhile.

About Vista Celestial

Vista Celestial is a luxury boutique hotel and retreat destination located on the Costa Ballena or Central Pacific Coast, in Uvita, Costa Rica. Perched between lush rainforest and the Pacific Ocean, the nine-room boutique resort offers elegant ocean-view villas and garden casitas along with a profound immersion in nature. Guests at Vista Celestial – no more than 40 at a time – can awaken to panoramic jungle and sea views, explore private trails to a waterfall and fruit tree gardens, enjoy inspired farm-to-table cuisine, and participate in wellness programs including yoga and meditation on the treetop jungle platform, spa therapies, and personalized retreats. Dining is central to the Vista Celestial experience, with two exceptional full-service restaurants: Nueve Grados at Vista Celestial, where meals are infused with the freshness and vibrancy of Costa Rica's tropical bounty, and the adults-only clubhouse at sister property Rancho Pacifico, offering refined chef-driven tasting menus against breathtaking rainforest-to-ocean views. More than just a destination, Vista Celestial delivers an experience of pura vida – where relaxation, reverence for the land, and culinary delight converge. Rates start at $545. To learn more, please visit https://vistacelestial.com/.

