Vista IT Group Launches Nationwide Device-as-a-Service Program

"Once customers become comfortable with the concept that the device is now a subscription, they quickly realize the benefits of being out of the PC business." says Ken Aud, Vista DaaS Program Manager. Post this

Organizations have struggled with maintaining aging device fleets in a hybrid work environment where employees expect to be able to work anytime, anywhere. "Everything-as-a-Service" has been trending as technology manufacturers transition to subscription-based models and away from the transactional approach of equipment refresh cycles. These days, businesses are enjoying the flexible "pay-as-you-go" offerings on virtually all aspects of technology, while also reaping the financial benefits by moving to an operating expense model and improving employee productivity by as much as 30%.

"We handle everything in-house and leverage our own affiliate leasing arm, Vista Technology Finance (VTF), to make this a great experience for our customers. Customers love the ease and flexibility of having their entire DaaS strategy being seamlessly managed by one partner. I'm not aware of any other provider out there that can say that." said Jeff Stevens, VPE Group CEO.

About VPE Group

VPE Group has deep roots in the technology industry, going back over 35 years. We are proud to be one of the few remaining privately held technology companies in the United States. VPE was established to support the needs of our internal business units as they continue to grow and diversify. This strategic model allows our independent brands to leverage shared operational resources while maintaining their own unique go-to-market strategies. The VPE family includes Vista IT Group, V3 Distribution, and VTF (Vista Technology Finance). Learn more at vpe.group.com

About Vista IT Group

Vista IT Group is one of the largest and most established technology providers in the country. Since 1986, we have been serving customers through core competencies in Data Center, Supply Chain, and Technology Services. Uniquely equipped with certified engineers, warehouse facilities, and logistics expertise, our business model can quickly respond to the ever-changing technology needs of our customers. Vista provides a broad range of programs and professional services to help integrate strategies around our customers' information technology, data, and lifecycle management needs. Learn more at vistaitgroup.com

About V3 Distribution

At V3, we do technology differently. We've found that we are really good at helping VARs, resellers, maintenance companies, and leasing firms with their specific technology needs. We are firm believers in building on what you already do well. This is why we have invested heavily into establishing best-in-class services and product offerings specifically tailored to these groups. Learn more at v3distribution.com

Media Contact

Andrea Faulkner, VPE Group, 1 (616) 281-5000 598, [email protected] , vpe.group.com

SOURCE VPE Group