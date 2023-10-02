Vista Lending Ranks as a "Top 10 Mortgage Company" and its Loan Officers are Named "Top Producers" by the Austin Business Journal

Vista Lending, a Division of Network Funding, Named as a Top Mortgage Company and its Loan Officers Rank as Top Producers in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vista Lending, a division of Network Funding, LP, is recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a "Top Mortgage Company" at #10 in the region and its Loan Officers Russell Laing and Sonya Valia rank as a "Top Mortgage Producers."

"Vista Lending continues to be one of our high-performing branches as they have ranked as a 'Top Mortgage Company' by the Austin Business Journal," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "We are proud of Russell Laing ranking as #6 in the region as a "Top Producer" and Sonya Valia at #54 in the Austin market."

The rankings are based on 2022 production volume and closed loans. In 2022, Vista Lending closed 350 loans with a production volume of $161.39 million. Russell Laing had a production volume of $107.7 million and 235 closed loans, while Sonya Valia had $35.2 million in volume and 78 closed loans.

The Austin Business Journal tracking combined production of loans for the top 50 list-makers in 2022 that reached $3.76 billion for 7,410 loans closed. Of that, the Austin area accounted for 6,014 of the loans, generating $3.17 billion. All loan officers listed operate from the Austin area and provided verification. Only retail and refinancing loans are tracked. The Austin coverage area includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Burnet counties.

You can learn more about the rankings and view the list in its entirety by visiting https://www.bizjournals.com/austin.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 146,000 homes at more than $30.1 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

Media Contact

Jill Nesting, Network Funding, LP, 1 2817401188, [email protected], nflp.com

SOURCE Network Funding, LP