Vista Lending Ranks as a Top Mortgage Company and its Loan Officers Rank as Top Producers by the Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vista Lending, a division of Network Funding, LP, is recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a "Top Mortgage Company" at #13 in the region and its Loan Officers Russell Laing and Sonya Valia rank as a "Top Mortgage Producers."

"Vista Lending shows consistent branch leadership as it supports homebuyers and homeowners in the Austin area," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "We are proud that Russell Laing and Sonya Valia continue to rank among the best in the mortgage lending industry."

The rankings are based on 2023 production volume and closed loans. In 2023, Vista Lending closed 161 loans with a production volume of nearly $72 million. Russell Laing had a production volume of $58.6 million and 126 closed loans, while Sonya Valia had nearly $13 million in volume and 34 closed loans.

The Austin Business Journal tracking for 2023 for Top Lenders' combined production for the 20 reached $6 billion across 15,105 loans. For the publication's Top Producers, the combined production of loans for the top 50 listmakers reached $2.64 billion for 5,341 loans closed inside and outside the Austin market. Of that, the Austin area accounted for 3,854 of the loans, which generated $1.95 billion.

All loan officers listed operate from the Austin area and provided verification. The Austin coverage area includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Burnet counties. You can learn more about the rankings and view the list in its entirety by visiting https://www.bizjournals.com/austin.

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 150,000 homes at $30.2 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

