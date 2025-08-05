Vista Pura Digital Formed; Completes acquisition of ExpressCreditBoost.com

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vista Pura has announced the creation of Vista Pura Digital Inc, an focused investment holding vehicle focused on acquiring, aggregating, advancing and scaling online digital service companies.

First Acquisition – ExpressCreditBoost.Com

Vista Pura Digital has completed its first acquisition – ExpressCreditBoost.com, a website that helps individuals repair and improve their credit scores amongst the rating agencies and improve their lives. ExpressCreditBoost.com has helped over 83,000 individuals over the past 18 years improve their credit scores. The average Express Credit Boost customer boosts their scores by an average of 65 points. With more than 1,500 reviews of the service, it holds a 4.7-star rating.

Brian E. Skiba, Chairman of Vista Pura Digital notes "The credit repair services industry in the US is estimated to be a $5-6 billion market this year with more than 41,000 companies competing. This is a highly fragmented market of size and importance. There is an opportunity to acquire, aggregate and scale online digital services for the foreseeable future. With an increased deployment of AI being rolled out, the digital services will become increasingly smarter, more effective and lower in costs. Vista Pura Digital aims to be part of this tectonic movement." Vista Pura Digital will be operating out of new offices in San Diego, California.

About Vista Pura Digital and ExpressCreditBoost.Com

Vista Pura Digital is developing an integrated portfolio of online digital service companies that service the needs of consumers and businesses. The company operates in large markets that are characterized by fragmentation and potential for growth.

ExpressCreditBoostCom is an online solution provider that helps individuals improve their credit scores and subsequently their life. They have helped more than 83,000 customers over an 18-year history. ExpressCreditBoost.Com is a lead portfolio company in the Vista Pura Digital mix. Improved credit scores lead to lower monthly mortgage, car and business loan payments by reducing interest expenses for consumers.

