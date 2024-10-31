Vistage recognizes Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein with 2024 Impact Award

Through his leadership, Jacob and his amazing Elementum 3D team have changed the landscape of metal 3D printing. In a short time, they've literally changed the speed of technology in areas ranging from battlefields to rocket boosters to formula race cars, and many things in between. Post this

"I have always been attracted to finding ways to directly impact lives, it's the driving force behind the success of a company that is revolutionizing the future of manufacturing through additive manufacturing (3D printing), " said Nuechterlein. "My involvement with Vistage has further widened Elementum 3D's capabilities. The knowledge and support I have gained every month has been invaluable."

Elementum 3D introduced the first AM metal material to be qualified by NASA/JPL, which are printing components for the Europa mission. Elementum 3D also supplies aluminum alloys to Formula 1 used in engine components that win races and for advanced federal and commercial rocketry technology. Furthermore, their technology is used in antennas for GPS satellites that help people navigate around the world.

"It is a tremendous honor for me to work with Jacob as his Executive Coach and Vistage Chair," said Lori Halverson. "Through his leadership, Jacob and his amazing Elementum 3D team have changed the landscape of metal 3D printing. In a short time, they've literally changed the speed of technology in areas ranging from battlefields to rocket boosters to formula race cars, and many things in between. Even more important is the impact he's made on his family, employees, and his community. Congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved award, Jacob!"

About Elementum 3D, Inc.

Elementum 3D specializes in materials and process development and creating advanced metal alloys and metal ceramic composites. Elementum 3D developed and patented its reactive additive manufacturing (RAM) materials technology, enabling high-performance materials printing which has not been previously possible. The company has several novel feedstock powders with printing parameters available for purchase, and it excels in developing custom materials tailored for specific applications. Elementum3D provides the materials freedom to help companies around the world in their quest to increase product strength, durability, and performance, while reducing weight and cost. Find and follow Elementum 3D on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

