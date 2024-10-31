Vistage recognizes Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein with 2024 Impact Award

Elementum 3D President and Founder Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein has been named the recipient of a 2024 Impact Award by Vistage
ERIE, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elementum 3D, a leading developer and supplier of metal additive manufacturing (AM) advanced materials, print parameters, and services, is pleased to share that its President and Founder Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein has been named the recipient of a 2024 Impact Award by Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The Impact Award recognizes the remarkable development and achievement of trailblazing leaders. From business growth to leadership development, dedicated leaders reach significant heights within their first years as Vistage members, with lasting impact on their company, peers and community.
Jacob received his bachelors, masters, and PhD at the Colorado School of Mines in Materials Science. The company's mission is focused on expanding access to previously impossible AM materials, and they are reshaping the aerospace/space industry.
"I have always been attracted to finding ways to directly impact lives, it's the driving force behind the success of a company that is revolutionizing the future of manufacturing through additive manufacturing (3D printing), " said Nuechterlein. "My involvement with Vistage has further widened Elementum 3D's capabilities. The knowledge and support I have gained every month has been invaluable."
Elementum 3D introduced the first AM metal material to be qualified by NASA/JPL, which are printing components for the Europa mission. Elementum 3D also supplies aluminum alloys to Formula 1 used in engine components that win races and for advanced federal and commercial rocketry technology. Furthermore, their technology is used in antennas for GPS satellites that help people navigate around the world.
"It is a tremendous honor for me to work with Jacob as his Executive Coach and Vistage Chair," said Lori Halverson. "Through his leadership, Jacob and his amazing Elementum 3D team have changed the landscape of metal 3D printing. In a short time, they've literally changed the speed of technology in areas ranging from battlefields to rocket boosters to formula race cars, and many things in between. Even more important is the impact he's made on his family, employees, and his community. Congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved award, Jacob!"
About Elementum 3D, Inc.
Elementum 3D specializes in materials and process development and creating advanced metal alloys and metal ceramic composites. Elementum 3D developed and patented its reactive additive manufacturing (RAM) materials technology, enabling high-performance materials printing which has not been previously possible. The company has several novel feedstock powders with printing parameters available for purchase, and it excels in developing custom materials tailored for specific applications. Elementum3D provides the materials freedom to help companies around the world in their quest to increase product strength, durability, and performance, while reducing weight and cost. Find and follow Elementum 3D on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.
Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.
Patrick Callard, Elementum 3D, 1 720-545-9016 37, [email protected], www.elementum3d.com
