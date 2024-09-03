Vistage Recognizes Sean Taylor, CEO, with a 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

"I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the very significant impact that my Vistage Chairs have had on my development." Post this

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Taylor devotes considerable time to community and charitable activities. He is a valued board member, trustee and chair of nonprofit organizations, a valued advisor to middle market business leaders, and the co-founder of FoodStock, an annual food packaging event that gathers over 1,000 volunteers who package 300,000+ meals to be delivered around the world.

Of the Vistage recognition, Taylor said, "Vistage has been integral to my professional development and growth, and ultimately to my success. The privilege of having a group of high-integrity peers with whom I can seek and receive feedback and guidance, and in turn can provide the same to them, is invaluable. The resources and coaching afforded by Vistage has influenced my growth beyond the bounds of Smith + Howard, enhancing my approach to family and community and my ability to seamlessly integrate all three areas. I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the very significant impact that my Vistage Chairs have had on my development, most recently Brian Slack who has coached and mentored me as I navigated meaningful change in our firm."

Brian Slack, Executive Chair of Vistage said of Taylor, "Sean has been deeply committed to Vistage for over 20 years. His involvement has included a willingness to share his experiences and insights with others. Additionally, his openness to receiving advice and feedback from his Vistage peers to grow as a businessperson and leader demonstrates the quality of the person as well as his dedication to Smith + Howard. Vistage and other organizations in which Sean is involved are all better because of his contributions."

The Lifetime Achieve Award from Vistage marks a well-earned and significant achievement for Taylor and, by connection to the firm, solidifying the link between the firm's focus on Clients, People, Excellence and Integrity.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at http://www.vistage.com.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a top tax, accounting and advisory firm serving businesses across the U.S. in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology and transportation sectors. Along with traditional services, the firm offers sales and use tax, international tax consulting, cyber risk management + compliance, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings through its family of companies. Smith + Howard is the brand name under which Smith + Howard PC and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, and sales and use tax services are offered through Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. To learn more, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.

Smith + Howard operates under an alternative practice structure. In that arrangement Smith + Howard, PC, an independent licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to its clients, while Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provides tax, accounting and advisory services to its clients.

Media Contact

Julie Barnes, Smith + Howard, 404-874-6244, [email protected], https://www.smith-howard.com/

SOURCE Smith + Howard