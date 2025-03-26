Vistance Capital Rebrands to Vistance Accounting to Empower Small Businesses with Expert Financial Guidance

By combining financial controller services and fractional CFO services, Vistance helps businesses navigate financial challenges without the high costs of hiring a full-time team. Post this

This gap in financial advisory services presents a major barrier to growth, particularly in the Canadian market. To address this, Vistance developed a service offering that combines financial controller services and fractional CFO services at an affordable price, giving small businesses access to the same strategic financial guidance that larger companies rely on.

These services help businesses:

✔ Complete accurate financial statements that qualify for financing, whether it is for an equity raise of a bank loan

✔ Gain insights into increasing profitability

✔ Implement systems to manage cash and avoid unexpected shortfalls

✔ Build budgets that act as roadmaps for achieving profit goals

To better reflect its evolving mission, Vistance Capital has rebranded as Vistance Accounting. Despite the change in focus, Vistance remains committed to what matters most - leveling the playing field for small businesses so they have a fighting chance to succeed in an environment dominated by large businesses.

Vistance's goal is to provide small businesses with the financial foundation to secure capital, scale confidently, and achieve long-term success. With expert financial guidance, entrepreneurs can focus on running their business while knowing their finances are in capable hands, bringing them peace of mind and a path to growth.

Media Contact

Daryl Ching, Vistance Accounting, 1 416-505-7467, [email protected], https://vistanceaccounting.com

SOURCE Vistance Accounting