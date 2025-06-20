VistaShares Announces June 2025 Distributions for OMAH and QUSA ETFs

VistaShares is today announcing the June monthly distribution amounts for its VistaShares Target 15™ Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) and VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (QUSA).

Fund Name: VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

Fund Ticker: OMAH

Distribution Per Share ($): $0.23771

Fund Name: VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF

Fund Ticker: QUSA

Distribution Per Share ($): $0.25050

*Distributions currently include a return of investor capital: OMAH 100% / QUSA 100%

About VistaShares

At VistaShares, we strive to deliver innovative investment solutions for today's investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering two distinct strategies. Our Pure Exposure™ ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles™ that we believe are poised for significant growth. Additionally, our Target 15 ™option-based income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Index / Strategy Risks. The Index's holdings are derived from publicly available data, which may be delayed relative to the then current portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway. Consequently, the Fund's holdings, which are based on the Index, may not accurately reflect Berkshire Hathaway's most recent publicly-disclosed investment positions and may deviate substantially from its actual current Portfolio. The equity securities represented in the Index are subject to a range of risks, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in Market conditions, increased competition, and evolving regulatory environments, all of which could adversely affect their performance.

Focused Portfolio Risk. The Fund will hold a relatively focused portfolio that may contain exposure to the securities of fewer issuers than the portfolios of other ETFs. Holding a relatively concentrated portfolio may increase the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of one or a few investments.

Distribution Risk. Although the Fund has an annual income target, the Fund intends to distribute income on a monthly basis. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Options Contracts Risk. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.

U.S. Government and U.S. Agency Obligations Risk. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective Investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Newer Sub-Adviser Risk. VistaShares is a recently formed entity and has limited experience with managing an exchange-traded fund, which may limit the Sub-Adviser's effectiveness.

