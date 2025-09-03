VistaShares Powers Past the $500 Million Asset Threshold

"Today's investors need ETFs built for today's markets and that drives everything we do..." - Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. Post this

Today, the firm has four funds on the market with many more in its pipeline, headlined by the VistaShares Target 15™ Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH), which is designed to provide investors an opportunity to invest like Warren Buffett but with the addition of an options-strategy that targets 15% annual income, paid monthly.

In addition to OMAH, the VistaShares lineup includes:

"Today's investors need ETFs built for today's markets and that drives everything we do," said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. "Whether it's delivering a solution for the decades-old wish to combine Berkshire Hathaway with steady income as we've done with OMAH or seeking to capitalize on the behavioral and psychological factors driving investor sentiment via WILD, that type of innovation has been at the heart of our efforts. We've been thrilled with the response from the investor community and look forward to the next stage of our growth."

At VistaShares, we strive to deliver innovative investment solutions for today's investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering two distinct strategies. Our Pure Exposure™ ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles™ that we believe are poised for significant growth. Additionally, our Target 15 ™option-based income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Important Information:

Index / Strategy Risks. The Index's holdings are derived from publicly available data, which may be delayed relative to the then current portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway. Consequently, the Fund's holdings, which are based on the Index, may not accurately reflect Berkshire Hathaway's most recent publicly disclosed investment positions and may deviate substantially from its actual current portfolio. The equity securities represented in the Index are subject to a range of risks, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market conditions, increased competition, and evolving regulatory environments, all of which could adversely affect their performance.

Focused Portfolio Risk. The Fund will hold a relatively focused portfolio that may contain exposure to the securities of fewer issuers than the portfolios of other ETFs. Holding a relatively concentrated portfolio may increase the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of one or a few investments.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

New Fund Risk: The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have an extensive track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

