Visual Semiconductor Introduces GF3D™ 65-Inch 8K Home Entertainment Display

The GF3D™ large-format display supports high-resolution video playback, real-time 2D-to-3D conversion, immersive entertainment, and next-generation interactive applications—bringing live sports, e-sports, racing, and fast-action gaming to life in ways flat displays cannot. Fans can see plays, motion, and spatial action with enhanced presence and realism. Games feel more dramatic and responsive, with characters and environments appearing to extend into the room. Movies, concerts, streaming content, family videos, and kids' shows also come alive with immersive clarity—all without any glasses.

These GF3D™ demonstrations are now taking place around the world for various companies exploring the next generation of consumer entertainment technology.

About Visual Semiconductor Inc.

Visual Semiconductor Inc., a subsidiary of INCERGO S.A. (ICG), develops GF3D™ display systems using plenoptic technology for smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and large-format displays.

About INCERGO S.A. (ICG)

INCERGO S.A. (ICG), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a global technology holding company focused on advanced display systems and next-generation visual innovation.

SOURCE Visual Semiconductor Inc.