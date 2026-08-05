Visual Shop and Bluestreak Join Forces with Steelhead Technologies

"ThermTech is excited to announce our partnership with Steelhead Technologies as we implement their AI-powered heat treating platform." - Mary Springer, Executive Vice President, ThermTech. Post this

"Metal finishing job shops have been under decades of competitive pressure from offshoring, workforce challenges, and volatility in costs. With demographic changes and AI completely changing the operational landscape, the challenges remain as tall as ever. At the same time, top government officials and contractors are urgently bringing back work by reshoring and scaling production. Job shops must leverage technology to rapidly increase capacity and capability while not adding head count to solve every challenge. Steelhead is excited to be their technology partner providing purpose-built technology tailored for metal finishing, supercharged with AI and white-glove service from a knowledgeable team with decades of experience."

— Jeff Halonen, CEO/Co-Founder, Steelhead Technologies

Continued Investment in Metal Finishing

Steelhead is accelerating its investment in metal finishing to position job shops for the next generation of manufacturing. The team is continuing to invest heavily in the industry, including its investment in FedRAMP to meet the security and documentation standards CMMC compliance requires, and dedicating engineering, support, and product resources specifically to fine-tune workflows. Customers will benefit from access to the people who know metal finishing and heat treating best, drawing on the long-standing experience at Visual Shop and Bluestreak.

"Visual Shop customers have always loved our vast array of features and our friendly and responsive support team that knows their business. To stay competitive in the long term, we would need to build a new product on a modern platform. Steelhead has a great product and shares our philosophy of providing outstanding customer service. As one company with Steelhead and Bluestreak, it's a big win for customers because we can work together to bring the absolute best software experience to the metal finishing and heat treating industries."

— Kevin Pluedeman, President of Cornerstone Systems (Visual Shop)

"For over 20 years, Bluestreak has powered heat treating and metal finishing job shops with software built to help them scale without compromising on quality. Looking ahead, we believe partnering with Steelhead positions us to deliver on that promise at an entirely new scale. By joining forces with Steelhead, we are bringing the institutional knowledge and specialized features of Bluestreak together with Steelhead's modern infrastructure. Our focus remains entirely on supporting customers seamlessly today while building the ultimate, next-generation platform for the next 20 years."

— Todd Wenzel, President and Founder of Bluestreak

"ThermTech is excited to announce our partnership with Steelhead Technologies as we implement their AI-powered heat treating platform. For decades, ThermTech has grown by investing in the things that matter most to our customers: our people, our equipment, our processes, and the quality systems that stand behind every part we treat. Over the last 23 years, we've leveraged and co-developed the Bluestreak QMS, and that investment in capability has been central to how we serve our customers. Moving to Steelhead is the next chapter of that same philosophy, a platform that unites MES, QMS, ERP, financials, and customer service in a single system. Our engineering team will work closely with Steelhead to shape highly specialized heat treating capabilities so we can continue raising the bar on quality, responsiveness, and the service our customers count on."

— Mary Springer, Executive Vice President, ThermTech

Customer Perspective

At Exactatherm, a heat treater in Mississauga, ON, taking their shop floor digital has simplified training, tightened quality control, and enabled faster turnaround times.

"With Steelhead, if we need a job pulled for review in a Nadcap audit, we can look it up and have all the data right there. We don't have to train someone with a background in metallurgy or heat treat to enter a job anymore; anyone can do it. That efficiency shows up everywhere: our lead times used to run a couple of weeks, now we're down to ten days, and parts we used to store for ten to twelve days now move through in five to seven."

— Vraj Shah, Quality Manager, Exactatherm

At Eastern Plating, a plating shop rebuilding and growing after a major flood, taking the shop floor digital has given the team real-time visibility into every stage of production.

"Before Steelhead we couldn't see where our parts were at any given time. It was received, a traveler was put on it, and we didn't know where it was again until it shipped. Now we know where our parts are any time once they're in Steelhead, and probably 95% of the phone calls have been eliminated. As we've continued rebuilding from the flood, we've been able to increase our revenue by about 25 to 30%, and we were able to schedule all of that additional revenue with our existing head count."

— Wayne Wheeler, Eastern Plating

Media Contact

Kelsey Halonen, Steelhead Technologies, 1 7346576859, [email protected], gosteelhead.com

SOURCE Steelhead Technologies