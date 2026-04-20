Visualfabriq expands global product innovation with a GCC in Hyderabad, India, supported by Indigrators

"The partnership helped Visualfabriq scale its Hyderabad presence while focusing on AI-driven RGM. The center is set to become a key hub in their global tech roadmap, fueling growth within India's expanding GCC ecosystem." Vishal Mani, CEO, Indigrators Post this

Speaking on the launch, Koen Matthijs, CEO of Visualfabriq, said: " Visualfabriq India will serve as a strategic center for product engineering, application support, and technology innovation, supporting Visualfabriq's mission to accelerate the development of next-gen AI-driven solutions. Visualfabriq India fits in our overall strategy to scale in every continent."

The center was established with the support of Indigrators, a GCC Advisory company, through a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, enabling Visualfabriq to rapidly scale its product engineering capabilities in India while retaining long‑term ownership and control over its technology and roadmap.

Richard Tieleman, CFO of Visualfabriq, acknowledged the partnership with Indigrators by saying, "Indigrators have been a valued partner from the very beginning, playing a crucial role in our journey. With the establishment of Visualfabriq India, we are delighted that Indigrators will continue to support us as we embark on this exciting new phase of development and growth of our Indian team and global support to the group and our customers."

Commenting on the partnership, Vishal Mani, CEO of Indigrators, said:

"Through this partnership, Visualfabriq was able to quickly build its local team and operational foundation while staying focused on its core mission of delivering innovative, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions to global consumer brands. As the Hyderabad center grows, it is expected to play a key role in Visualfabriq's global technology roadmap while contributing to India's rapidly expanding GCC ecosystem."

The launch of Visualfabriq India reflects the growing trend of global SaaS companies investing in GCCs in India to accelerate innovation and build distributed teams. Indigrators supports global organizations in setting up and scaling GCCs through flexible models like BOT, enabling faster market entry and long-term capability building.

Media Contact

Vishal Mani, Indigrators, 91 9392932809, [email protected], https://indigrators.com/

SOURCE Indigrators