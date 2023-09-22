Visualization Software for Securities Litigation Simplifies Data-Intensive Evidence

"Evidence Replay software is a game changer in the securities litigation space." Tweet this

"The securities litigators we've already worked with on Evidence Replay have marveled at the tool, welcoming the cohesive story and timeline it elicits," said Stuart Rosenthal, an expert witness and creator of Evidence Replay. "Evidence Replay fills a void in the litigation ecosystem by helping simplify and visualize vast sums of data pertinent to a matter," said Rosenthal.

Evidence Replay has been used during mediations to advance settlement discussions, for testimony as demonstrative evidence, and to help triers of facts uncover the truth.

"Evidence Replay is like a time capsule, putting the viewer back in the moment to assess what happened and how according to the data," said Robert Conner, a co-founding securities expert with Thornapple Associates since 1983. "Seasoned litigators are amazed to see their matters come to life, and the claims objectively supported or not by the facts assimilated by Evidence Replay."

Evidence Replay aims to make complex cases more digestible and coherent by connecting the data and evidence into a dynamic and engaging visual tool that can be 'paused' for a more granular study. The software can be used to validate or refute claims with a holistic view of the assimilated facts.

"What Stu Rosenthal has created with Evidence Replay is unparalleled in our industry as securities expert witnesses," said Bob Lawson, President and Managing Principal of Barrington Financial Consulting Group, Inc., a growing Minneapolis based securities and insurance litigation support consulting firm. "We partnered with Finamotion and Stu because we saw Evidence Replay infused with Stu's brilliance and acumen as a unique complement to Barrington's expanding roster of consulting and testifying experts."

Applications of Evidence Replay include:

Case Assessment

Damages Analysis

Account Valuation

Trading Activity

Margin Liquidation

Liquidity Analysis

High Frequency Trading

Claims for which Evidence in Motion has been applied include fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, breach of contract, failure to supervise, and securities rule violations.

Evidence Replay is hosted in a secure cloud environment with access to a matter limited to the concerned litigators and experts. The documents and data involved in an Evidence Replay case are encrypted.

"We learned early on that Evidence Replay's proprietary software was designed to quickly and accurately analyze large amounts of financial data. It has been highly instrumental in assisting triers of facts to get to the heart of a matter and better understand the complexities," said Lawson. "Evidence Replay software is a game changer in the securities litigation space."

Evidence Replay is available upon retainer with Finamotion or through one of its partner firms, including Thornapple and Barrington.

Finamotion LLC is creator of web applications used in litigation and dispute resolution forums to present evidence, validate facts and simplify case narrative. Evidence Replay, its flagship offering, helps litigators clarify cases, expert witnesses formulate opinions, and triers of facts uncover the truth.

