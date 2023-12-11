VisualVault Achieves HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Avner Schneur, CEO at VisualVault. "We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST Essentials (e1) Certification." Post this

"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Avner Schneur, CEO at VisualVault. "We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST Essentials (e1) Certification."

Experts in data and document management and enterprise content management (ECM), VisualVault is dedicated to maintaining and demonstrating the highest levels of security and risk management as it handles and processes sensitive client data. VisualVault content service platform (CSP) solutions serve to identify and extract critical data from existing documents, structure that data through the use of intelligent forms, moving and processing that data via workflow automation and delivering critical trends and insights via its advanced analytics function.

About VisualVault

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based, enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to efficiently process high-volume, high-value data and transactions. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

VisualVault solutions automate inefficient manual processes and transform data and document-intensive processes to deliver dramatic increases in efficiency and valuable data-based insights via an advanced analytics suite.

Mike Aaron, VisualVault, LLC, 201.798.7100 x6370, maaron@grmdocument.com, https://www.visualvault.com/

