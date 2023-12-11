VisualVault Achieves HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

VisualVault, LLC, a leading provider of digital information management solutions, today announced that VisualVault, residing within AWS's East and West Commercial Data centers (which deliver coverage for the continental United States), has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.
TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisualVault, LLC, a leading provider of digital information management solutions, today announced that VisualVault, residing within AWS's East and West Commercial Data centers (which deliver coverage for the continental United States), has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.
HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification demonstrates that the organization's VisualVault platform is focused on the most critical cybersecurity controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 Assessment + Certification is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST CSF® framework to prescribe cyber threat-adaptive controls that are appropriate for each level of assurance.
"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Avner Schneur, CEO at VisualVault. "We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST Essentials (e1) Certification."
Experts in data and document management and enterprise content management (ECM), VisualVault is dedicated to maintaining and demonstrating the highest levels of security and risk management as it handles and processes sensitive client data. VisualVault content service platform (CSP) solutions serve to identify and extract critical data from existing documents, structure that data through the use of intelligent forms, moving and processing that data via workflow automation and delivering critical trends and insights via its advanced analytics function.
About VisualVault
VisualVault is a company and cloud-based, enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to efficiently process high-volume, high-value data and transactions. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.
VisualVault solutions automate inefficient manual processes and transform data and document-intensive processes to deliver dramatic increases in efficiency and valuable data-based insights via an advanced analytics suite.
