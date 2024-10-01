Vita Inclinata Awarded Sole Source Fleet-Wide Air Force Contract for Game-Changing Helicopter Rescue System

Vita Rescue System successfully completed AFWERX's innovation program to move forward with deployment

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vita Inclinata Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent lifting technology and solutions for aerospace and industrial construction industries, announced today the fleetwide deployment by the United States Air Force Reserve and United States Air National Guard of the Vita™ Rescue System® (VRS), marking a significant milestone in the system's development and deployment. Vita Inclinata's cutting-edge technology will enhance both the Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve's capabilities in domestic and international missions by advancing the safety and efficiency of warfighter helicopter rescue operations.

The VRS procurement is the culmination of a multi-year collaboration with AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Since 2018, the VRS project has progressed through AFWERX's rigorous Phases 1 and 2, advancing from an initial Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 3 to a TRL of 8 in a period of 5 years.

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center was critical in advancing the VRS from concept to approval for delivery. The system underwent a comprehensive assessment program from 2022 to 2024, which included operational unit assessments via challenging scenarios in California and Alaska, ensuring the new equipment's suitability for use.

Another champion for this project included Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. "Senator Murkowski is an incredible leader for Alaska and our military. Her forward-looking approach and investments in innovation will now provide Vita's lifesaving technology to Alaska's search and rescue operations. It will also accelerate the military's MEDEVAC operations and improve our ability to bring every soldier home every time. Thank you, Senator Murkowski, for your amazing work; without you, we wouldn't have gotten this far." Caleb Carr, CEO Vita Inclinata Technologies.

The VRS controls rescue hoist motion by autonomously compensating hoist spin and swing, reduces cycle counts for hoist rescues, and enables taglineless rescues, making MEDEVAC helicopter rescue operations up to four times faster.

"This is a significant milestone for Vita Inclinata, representing our successful passage through the challenging 'Valley of Death' in defense technology development. The strong collaboration between AATC, Air National Guard RQS squadrons, and the Vita team has driven the innovation necessary to overcome the hurdles in both development and acquisition processes," said Derek Sikora, co-founder and CTO of Vita Inclinata. "Our commitment to delivering next-generation man-machine teaming solutions, such as the VRS, deliver force-multiplying capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness, ensuring the safety of operators and those they rescue in critical situations."

This procurement aligns with AFWERX's mission to accelerate the technology transition to operational capability, leveraging innovative solutions from small businesses to meet the Department of the Air Force's most pressing challenges. The VRS exemplifies this mission, reflecting the collaborative effort of academia, industry, and government to forge an innovation ecosystem that delivers disruptive Air and Space capabilities.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

About Vita Inclinata Technologies

Vita Inclinata is creating a safety ecosystem of advanced technology, products, and training. By seamlessly integrating our solutions, we enrich proven products with unparalleled safety, efficiency, and performance while upholding their celebrated standards of quality, support, and service.

Our intelligent lifting solutions provide precision control of loads, which significantly enhances the efficiency, capability, and safety of Search and Rescue hoist and industrial lifting operations. Visit www.vitatech.co.

