Vita Inclinata Completes Military Testing of Vita Rescue System, Deploys First Units to South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team

MIL-STD-461 electromagnetic environmental effects (E3) qualification

Human systems integration assessments

MIL-STD-810H environmental qualification

Safety and handling evaluations

Multi-environment flight qualification testing across both USAF and U.S. Army test authorities

These tests validated the VRS's ability to enable precision, aircraft controlled, tagline-less hoisting across various conditions.

"The purpose of the Vita Rescue System is to give the aircraft and operating aircrew complete control over rescue hoist motion. Our objective is to deliver man-machine teamed solutions that enable determinism in helicopter rescue operations," said Vita Inclinata Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Derek Sikora. "The successful completion of these test and qualification programs underscores the Vita Rescue System's potential to revolutionize mission outcomes for military and civilian teams alike."

A New Era for Rescue Operations

The Vita Rescue System is a semi-autonomous rescue hoist stabilization technology. It introduces groundbreaking capabilities for the Army:

Eliminates spin, swing, and the need for hoist operations, reducing aircrew burden and risk to aircraft and crew.

Provides reliable and repeatable precision tagline-less hoisting, enabling operations in confined areas while reducing exposure for ground personnel.

Supports tactical missions with dynamic hoisting capabilities at speeds of up to 80 knots.

Offers maritime operational durability with waterproof functionality up to 1 meters underwater for 30 minutes.

Features plug-and-play compatibility with existing helicopter platforms, requiring no modifications.

"Our deployment with SC-HART demonstrates how the VRS is transforming real-world rescue missions," said Vita Inclinata CEO Caleb Carr. "This collaboration is just the beginning of our impact on saving lives and enhancing operational success through innovation."

For more information about the VRS, please visit www.vitaaerospace.co/vita-rescue-system.

About Vita Inclinata

Vita Inclinata Technologies is pioneering safety, efficiency, and innovation within the industrial and aerospace sectors. Through advanced technology and comprehensive solutions, we are setting new global benchmarks by revolutionizing operational standards. Our intelligent lifting solutions provide unmatched precision and control, enhancing the safety and capability of Search and Rescue hoist operations and industrial lifting.

Through our comprehensive safety ecosystem, we deliver life-saving solutions to customers, and we enrich proven products with unparalleled safety, efficiency, and performance while upholding their celebrated standards of quality, support, and service. Visit www.vitatech.co.

About SC-HART

The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) is a collaborative partnership between S.C.-Task Force 1 under the direction of S.C. State Fire, the S.C. Emergency Management Division, and the 59th Aviation Troop Command of the S.C. Army National Guard. Formed in 2009, SC-HART combines trained professional rescuers, highly skilled National Guard pilots, and UH-60 Black Hawk and LUH-72 Lakota helicopters to execute life-saving missions. SC-HART is a model of interagency cooperation, blending military and civilian expertise for seamless rescue operations.

