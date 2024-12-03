Vita Inclinata Completes Military Testing of Vita Rescue System, Deploys First Units to South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team

Innovative semi-autonomous hoist stabilization technology proves mission-ready for military and civilian rescue operations
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vita Inclinata Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent lifting technology and solutions for aerospace and industrial construction industries, announced today that it has achieved a major milestone in rescue operations with the successful completion of Army Airworthiness qualification and Air Force testing for its Vita Rescue System (VRS). The first VRS units produced for the Army were recently delivered by the Product Director (PD) MEDEVAC to the South Carolina Army National Guard. Following initial training, the system is now operational with the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART), a critical step in advancing interagency search-and-rescue capabilities.
The rigorous testing, conducted by the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory and aligned with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command standards, confirmed the VRS's readiness for mission-critical operations. Evaluations included:
- MIL-STD-461 electromagnetic environmental effects (E3) qualification
- Human systems integration assessments
- MIL-STD-810H environmental qualification
- Safety and handling evaluations
- Multi-environment flight qualification testing across both USAF and U.S. Army test authorities
These tests validated the VRS's ability to enable precision, aircraft controlled, tagline-less hoisting across various conditions.
"The purpose of the Vita Rescue System is to give the aircraft and operating aircrew complete control over rescue hoist motion. Our objective is to deliver man-machine teamed solutions that enable determinism in helicopter rescue operations," said Vita Inclinata Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Derek Sikora. "The successful completion of these test and qualification programs underscores the Vita Rescue System's potential to revolutionize mission outcomes for military and civilian teams alike."
A New Era for Rescue Operations
The Vita Rescue System is a semi-autonomous rescue hoist stabilization technology. It introduces groundbreaking capabilities for the Army:
- Eliminates spin, swing, and the need for hoist operations, reducing aircrew burden and risk to aircraft and crew.
- Provides reliable and repeatable precision tagline-less hoisting, enabling operations in confined areas while reducing exposure for ground personnel.
- Supports tactical missions with dynamic hoisting capabilities at speeds of up to 80 knots.
- Offers maritime operational durability with waterproof functionality up to 1 meters underwater for 30 minutes.
- Features plug-and-play compatibility with existing helicopter platforms, requiring no modifications.
"Our deployment with SC-HART demonstrates how the VRS is transforming real-world rescue missions," said Vita Inclinata CEO Caleb Carr. "This collaboration is just the beginning of our impact on saving lives and enhancing operational success through innovation."
For more information about the VRS, please visit www.vitaaerospace.co/vita-rescue-system.
About Vita Inclinata
Vita Inclinata Technologies is pioneering safety, efficiency, and innovation within the industrial and aerospace sectors. Through advanced technology and comprehensive solutions, we are setting new global benchmarks by revolutionizing operational standards. Our intelligent lifting solutions provide unmatched precision and control, enhancing the safety and capability of Search and Rescue hoist operations and industrial lifting.
Through our comprehensive safety ecosystem, we deliver life-saving solutions to customers, and we enrich proven products with unparalleled safety, efficiency, and performance while upholding their celebrated standards of quality, support, and service. Visit www.vitatech.co.
About SC-HART
The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) is a collaborative partnership between S.C.-Task Force 1 under the direction of S.C. State Fire, the S.C. Emergency Management Division, and the 59th Aviation Troop Command of the S.C. Army National Guard. Formed in 2009, SC-HART combines trained professional rescuers, highly skilled National Guard pilots, and UH-60 Black Hawk and LUH-72 Lakota helicopters to execute life-saving missions. SC-HART is a model of interagency cooperation, blending military and civilian expertise for seamless rescue operations.
Media Contact
Kim Peterson, Vita Inclinata Technologies, 1 7203164517, [email protected], Vita Inclinata
Lyssa Surface, Vita Inclinata, [email protected]
SOURCE Vita Inclinata Technologies
Share this article