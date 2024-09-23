Vitaae® Brings Throat Phlegm Relief to Amazon in Time for Flu Season

Vitaae® is uniquely formulated to support the body's natural ability to address throat phlegm caused by brain-based inflammation, offering a new solution for flu season relief. Post this

"Chronic cough and excess throat phlegm are growing clinical concerns, especially during flu season," explains Matthew Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "Scientific research indicates that neuroinflammation, driven by activated glial cells, is a key factor in mucus production in the throat. By supporting brain health and reducing this inflammation, Vitaae® helps the body naturally manage and alleviate throat phlegm."

Causes of Excess Mucus and Phlegm During Flu Season

Flu season often brings an increase in mucus and phlegm production, leaving many searching for relief. Respiratory infections such as the flu, colds, and bronchitis are significant causes of excess mucus production, as the body produces more mucus to fight off these infections.

Other common triggers include allergies, environmental pollutants like smoke and dust, and even certain lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and digestive disorders, such as GERD. These factors can significantly contribute to the buildup of phlegm, making everyday activities uncomfortable.

Symptoms of Excess Phlegm and Discomfort

The symptoms of excess phlegm can be challenging, particularly during flu season. A persistent cough that brings up thick mucus is often the first noticeable sign. This can be accompanied by a sore throat, runny nose, hoarse voice, or difficulty breathing, all of which disrupt daily routines.

Individuals may also experience nasal congestion, sinus pressure, and a general feeling of fatigue or lethargy. Together, these symptoms create significant discomfort, which is why so many seek effective, lasting relief.

Home Remedies for Managing Excess Phlegm

Excess phlegm production can be frustrating, but several home remedies may provide short-term relief. Staying hydrated with water, tea, or soup helps thin mucus, making it easier to clear from the throat. Using a cool-mist humidifier can keep the air moist, easing congestion and keeping mucus thin. Inhaling peppermint or eucalyptus—natural mucus thinners—can also aid in clearing phlegm.

Warm showers or baths can further loosen phlegm, helping the body expel mucus, while a saline nasal spray helps clear nasal passages, aiding a runny or stuffy nose.

However, for those seeking a more comprehensive and long-lasting solution, especially during flu season, home remedies may not be enough. That's where Vitaae® comes in.

Find Throat Phlegm Relief with Vitaae®

While natural remedies may provide temporary relief, they often fail to address the underlying causes of persistent throat phlegm. Vitaae® stands apart by targeting the root issue—brain-based inflammation, a key factor contributing to excess phlegm (2) during flu-related illnesses.

Unlike conventional treatments focusing solely on symptom management, Vitaae® works at the neurological level to reduce inflammation in the brain, which research suggests plays a significant role in the overproduction of mucus. By addressing this critical factor, Vitaae® offers a more comprehensive and lasting solution for flu-related phlegm and chronic cough. Now available on Amazon, Vitaae® makes it easier than ever to access a powerful, natural approach to phlegm relief just in time for flu season.

"One of the reasons people struggle with chronic phlegm is due to ongoing inflammation that doesn't get addressed at its root cause," says Dr. Olesiak. "Vitaae® takes an innovative approach by focusing on brain and nervous system health to help the body regulate this inflammation, providing relief from persistent throat phlegm."

At the heart of Vitaae® is citicoline, or CDP-choline, a naturally occurring compound in the body that plays a vital role in supporting brain function. Clinical trials have shown that citicoline significantly boosts brain energy, attention, and motor speed (3, 4, 5), making it a key ingredient for combating neuroinflammation. Additionally, citicoline helps increase levels of phosphatidylcholine, a critical brain chemical essential for optimal cognitive health and function.

When developing Vitaae®, Dr. Olesiak and his team conducted extensive research to identify additional natural ingredients that could further reduce brain inflammation and enhance overall cognitive health. As a result, Vitaae® includes a carefully selected blend of folate, acetyl-L-carnitine, and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). These ingredients were chosen for their proven ability to support the brain's natural anti-inflammatory response and promote long-term brain health. By combining these elements, Vitaae® offers a comprehensive brain health supplement that not only boosts cognitive function but also helps address persistent symptoms like throat phlegm and chronic cough.

"At SANE MD, we're dedicated to creating products that address the underlying causes of chronic health issues," says Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANE MD. "Vitaae® not only supports brain health but also addresses related conditions like chronic cough and excess throat phlegm. It's a powerful supplement designed to help people feel better and function better—especially during flu season."

About Vitaae®

Vitaae® is a groundbreaking brain-health supplement developed by SANE MD. With its unique blend of ingredients that target neuroinflammation, Vitaae® helps support cognitive function, mental clarity, and physical health. It is particularly effective at relieving symptoms associated with brain inflammation, such as chronic cough, throat phlegm, and cognitive dysfunction.

For more information or to purchase Vitaae® on Amazon, visit here: Vitaae Throat Phlegm Relief

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors, scientists, and researchers around the world, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: SANE Solution.

SANE Vitaae™ Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Microencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)

Citicoline (CDP-Choline) Sodium

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.

