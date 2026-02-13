VitaDeal Expands Clarena Professional Skincare Distribution Across the United States, Canada, and Gulf Markets

Expanding Clarena's presence across North America and the Gulf region reflects our commitment to premium brand partnerships and international ecommerce growth. Post this

As part of the expansion, VitaDeal has launched a dedicated Clarena brand channel at https://www.clarena-shop.com, providing a focused online destination for Clarena's professional skincare range in addition to its primary distribution platform at https://www.justvitadeal.com.

The expansion reflects increasing demand for clinically developed skincare products in both Western and Middle Eastern markets. Consumers in the Gulf region have demonstrated strong interest in high-performance anti-aging solutions and advanced skincare systems, while North American markets continue to prioritize professional-grade cosmetic innovation.

"Expanding Clarena's availability across the United States, Canada, and the Gulf region aligns with our long-term strategy of connecting premium international brands with high-growth consumer markets," said a VitaDeal spokesperson. "Our distribution model is built around operational efficiency, regional logistics support, and a commitment to product authenticity."

VitaDeal operates from the United States and provides international e-commerce distribution services with a focus on premium health, beauty, and wellness brands.

Media Contact

Ahmad Sorour, Vitadeal Global LLC, 1 3029831287, [email protected]

SOURCE Vitadeal Global LLC