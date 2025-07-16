Vital Cash Flow & Clickgrub Help Independent Restaurants Boost Cash Flow and Zero-Commission eCommerce Orders

"Great food and staff drive restaurant success—but it all runs on cash flow," said Trennier Mathews, President of Vital Cash Flow. "We offer an upfront cash purchase at a one-time discount—costing less than third-party commissions—plus zero-commission orders and a free AI team member." Post this

Independent restaurants have always had the passion—now they have the system. This loyalty-driven, zero-commission eCommerce and automation solution delivers what restaurants need most: cash flow, orders, and operational efficiency. Participating locations typically receive up to $50,000 or more through an upfront cash purchase within 24 to 48 hours—without loans, interest, or long-term contracts—while generating $3,000 to $10,000 or more in additional monthly eCommerce orders, depending on the volume.

"Great food, staff, and location drive a restaurant's success—but it all runs on cash flow," said Trennier Mathews, President of Vital Cash Flow. "We provide upfront cash by purchasing a small portion of future sales at a one-time discount—costing less than ongoing third-party commissions. But we don't stop there. Restaurants also gain loyalty-driven, zero-commission eCommerce orders and AI team member to help boost customer engagement and sales."

What Restaurants Receive at No Upfront Cost:

1. Upfront Cash Purchase

– Sell a small portion of future sales at a one-time discount

– Always costs less than ongoing third-party app commissions

– No loans, interest, or long-term contracts

2. Loyalty-Driven, Zero-Commission eCommerce Orders

– Direct ordering for pickup, delivery, catering, and groups

– Includes 4% dining credits, 4X travel miles, and stackable card rewards

– Restaurants maintain full customer data ownership

– No setup fees or commissions

– Built-in transaction processing, marketing, and distribution support

3. AI Team Member (Free for 30 Days)

– 24/7/365 guest messaging, call handling, eCommerce order recovery, and reactivation of inactive customers

– Optional after trial—less than $1/hour

4. Optional Dual-Pricing Terminal or Mobile POS

– Keep 100% of profits on every transaction

– No software fees, hardware costs, or returns required

– Includes 25,000 monthly retargeting ad impressions

"Disney expanded globally by combining branded content with the latest technology," said Caycee Bernard, President of Clickgrub. "We're applying that same recipe to help independent restaurants grow locally, protect their brand and customer relationships, and increase profitability. Once they can predictably attract and retain customers, everything else can grow."

Easy Onboarding. No Disruption.

Most restaurants can launch in under 10 business days after receiving funds without changing their current POS, marketing, or online ordering system. Vital Cash Flow and Clickgrub manage the upfront purchase of future sales, onboarding, training, and ongoing support, allowing owners to stay focused on their food, guests, and growth.

About Vital Cash Flow

Vital Cash Flow helps independent restaurants unlock cash flow by purchasing a small portion of their future sales at a one-time discount, which is less than the ongoing commissions charged by third-party apps. In partnership with Clickgrub, restaurants also receive a complete growth system, including loyalty-driven, zero-commission eCommerce orders, guest automation, and marketing support. www.VitalCashFlow.com

About Clickgrub

Clickgrub is a hospitality technology and marketing company that helps independent restaurants grow more efficiently with loyalty-driven, zero-commission eCommerce orders, AI guest communication, and branded content. Clickgrub supports restaurants across all marketing and distribution channels while preserving full customer ownership. www.getclickgrub.com

Disclaimer: Disney and The Walt Disney Company are registered trademarks. References to Bob Iger's strategic pillars are provided for illustrative purposes and do not imply endorsement. This partnership is not affiliated with or sponsored by The Walt Disney Company.

Media Contact

Trennier Mathews, Vital Cash Flow, 1 4072320360, [email protected], www.vitalcashflow.com

SOURCE Vital Cash Flow