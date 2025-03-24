Vital Essentials® to Reveal Exciting New Product Innovation at Global Pet Expo 2025

Leader in Pet Nutrition Returns to Global Pet Expo with a Butcher Shop-Themed Booth and Interactive Activities

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital Essentials®, the flagship brand of Carnivore Meat Company, will return to Global Pet Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida, on March 26-28 at Booth #458. The brand will unveil a highly anticipated innovation, Soft Nibs, expanding the possibilities of raw feeding with this exciting new product that makes raw nutrition more accessible for dogs and cats.

Expo attendees will be among the first to experience Vital Essentials' game-changing Soft Nibs innovation. This new product features a soft texture, making it easy for dogs and cats with sensitive teeth to enjoy. The product also has an enticing aroma, perfect for picky eaters, and can be crumbled and hydrated to provide a moisture boost for pets.

The launch includes 10 new items – five for dogs and five for cats – featuring innovative protein options. For dogs, Vital Essentials is introducing its first-ever fish blends, including beef & salmon and lamb & whitefish combinations, as well as its first pork offering. These new protein sources provide more variety and nutritional benefits for pets with different preferences and dietary needs.

"We're excited to unveil our latest innovation at Global Pet Expo," said Heather Govea, CEO of Carnivore Meat Company. "This new Soft Nibs product is a perfect complement to our existing freeze-dried Crunchy Nibs - a fan favorite with 13,000+ 5 Star reviews online due to their crunchy, kibble-like texture. Now Butcher Cut Protein lovers have both a crunchy and a soft nib option, making raw feeding more accessible than ever. These 10 new items offer more variety in texture and flavor for dogs and cats to add more raw protein to their diet, for families who want the best nutrition for their pets."

In 2025, Vital Essentials is reinforcing the importance of making small changes in pet diets to achieve significant health benefits. The brand is encouraging pet parents to start by incorporating just 20% raw Butcher Cut Protein into their pets' meals, a simple shift that is scientifically shown to support energy, skin and coat health, digestion, and overall vitality. To bring this to life for pet parents, Vital Essentials is launching an innovative Nutrition Calculator at Global Pet Expo. Pet parents answer just 8 questions on their pets' health goals and current diet—taking only about three minutes to complete. This free online tool then provides customized recommendations for incorporating more raw protein into their pet's diet, with the ultimate goal of adding at least 20% raw Butcher Cut Protein.

A decade-long fixture at Global Pet Expo, Vital Essentials continues to lead the industry conversation around pet nutrition. This year's immersive butcher shop-inspired booth will spotlight the company's commitment to top quality Butcher Cut Protein while offering interactive demonstrations to experience the simplicity of integrating raw nutrition into daily feeding routines. Select visitors can participate in an interactive bowl building station, experiencing firsthand how easy adding 20% raw protein to your pets' meals can be with Vital Essentials.

Global Pet Expo attendees are invited to meet the Vital Essentials team at Booth #458 to discover the difference of Butcher Cut Protein. For comprehensive product information and nutritional resources, visit vitalessentials.com.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing, and ingredients to customers globally. The company's rapidly growing brands in Green Bay, Wisconsin, include Vital Essentials® and VE RAW BAR, distributed to more than 7,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets, and online. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with several awards in recent years, including the Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Visit the Carnivore Meat Company website at carnivoremeat.com.

Media Contact

Joy Puder, Vital Essentials, 1 7133060270, [email protected], https://www.vitalessentials.com/

SOURCE Vital Essentials