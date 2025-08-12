Vital Essentials® to Unveil Major Product Transformations at SuperZoo 2025

Raw Pet Nutrition Leader Returns with Elevated Packaging, Frozen Line Updates, and Immersive Booth Experience

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital Essentials®, the flagship brand of Carnivore Meat Company , will return to SuperZoo 2025 in Las Vegas on August 13–15 at Booth #3525. The brand will unveil transformative product renovations designed to modernize raw pet nutrition and make it more accessible for today's raw-curious pet parents.

SuperZoo attendees will be among the first to experience Vital Essentials' revolutionary RAW Bar and frozen product line updates. Building on its mission to democratize raw feeding, Vital Essentials introduces a bold redesign of its popular RAW Bar individually wrapped dog treats. These single-ingredient raw protein treats offer a wide variety of unique offerings that keep pets mentally stimulated. The reengineered packaging features improved functionality and helps guide consumers in selecting the right RAW Bar treat for their pet's unique needs, with clear chew level indicators ranging from light to heavy chewer options.

Vital Essentials is simultaneously elevating its frozen product line with innovative single-serve vacuum-packed patties housed in sleek, space-saving tearaway boxes. This new packaging allows consumers to trial individual frozen patties or mix & match varieties without the commitment, while giving retailers the flexibility to merchandise patties individually or by the box. The new vacuum-sealed patties are made with clean, easy-peel wrappers to prevent freezer burn and extend freshness. These frozen innovations are a preview at SuperZoo and will be available to order beginning October 2025.

Additionally, Vital Essentials is expanding convenience options with new 3 lb Big Bags, available to order for retailers beginning October 1st. These larger format offerings feature a variety of the brand's best-selling raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food formats – Crunchy Mini Nibs in Beef, and Soft Nibs in Beef & Salmon and Lamb & Whitefish. For multi-pet families and large dog owners, this translates to easier and more cost-effective raw feeding, lasting three times longer than traditional 14 oz bags.

"We're thrilled to return to SuperZoo and debut our latest product transformations," said Heather Govea, CEO of Carnivore Meat Company. "We are on a mission to make raw feeding more accessible, and these product transformations are a big step forward in making that a reality. Pet parents deserve better, easier ways to feed their pets raw - and as leaders in this industry, we are committed to making products that meet their needs and address pain points that might prevent them from exploring raw feeding."

SuperZoo visitors will experience Vital Essentials' raw nutrition philosophy through an immersive booth activation. Attendees will get to play with the newest tool to make raw feeding more accessible – the innovative AI-powered Nutrition Calculator. This completely free tool provides customized recommendations on how to incorporate 20%, 50%, or 100% raw protein into a pet's diet. Select visitors can also participate in an interactive bowl building station, experiencing firsthand how simple and impactful adding 20% raw protein can be with Vital Essentials.

SuperZoo attendees are invited to meet the Vital Essentials team at Booth #3525 to discover the difference of Butcher Cut Protein and explore the brand's reimagined RAW Bar and frozen innovations. Complete product information and nutritional resources available at vitalessentials.com.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing, and ingredients to customers globally. The company's rapidly growing brands in Green Bay, Wisconsin, include Vital Essentials® and VE RAW BAR, distributed to more than 7,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets, and online. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with several awards in recent years, including the Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Visit the Carnivore Meat Company website at carnivoremeat.com.

Media Contact

Joy Puder, Vital Essentials, 1 7133060270, [email protected], https://www.vitalessentials.com/

SOURCE Vital Essentials