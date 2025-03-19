Vitalchat Expands Clinical Leadership with the Appointment of Marcia Murphy as Chief Clinical Operations Officer

"At Vitalchat, we believe nurses should be in the DNA of everything we do — and Marcia's perspective strengthens that foundation in a profound way," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. Post this

"Marcia's leadership in scaling virtual care models and her deep clinical expertise are truly unmatched," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. "She brings a rare combination of bedside credibility, operational excellence, and workflow transformation expertise — the kind of leadership that will empower our customers and their clinical teams as we help them build more adaptive, intelligent care environments. At Vitalchat, we believe nurses should be in the DNA of everything we do — and Marcia's perspective strengthens that foundation in a profound way."

Marcia most recently served as Vice President of Clinical Services at Hicuity Health, where she played a pivotal role in launching and scaling critical service lines such as virtual nursing and telesitter programs, overseeing multi-site operations across more than 140 hospitals. In previous roles, she led high-performing teams of over 300 nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians, and data specialists — driving workforce optimization, service line expansion, and clinical quality improvement. She also served as a key advisor to sales and implementation teams, helping shape solutions that meet real-world clinical needs.

Her appointment underscores Vitalchat's commitment to building a strong clinical bench — one that understands the daily realities of care teams and builds technology that truly supports, not replaces. nurses and clinicians.

"I've spent my career focused on creating clinical workflows that are scalable, sustainable, and human-centered," said Murphy. "Vitalchat's vision of intelligent, ambient collaboration is exactly what today's care teams need, and I'm excited to help lead the next phase of growth and innovation."

In her new role, Marcia will oversee clinical deployment strategy, customer success, workforce adoption, and cross-functional integration of clinical best practices into Vitalchat's platform. She will also play a critical role in guiding product development and ensuring customers achieve measurable clinical and operational outcomes.

Marcia holds multiple advanced certifications in nursing practice, executive leadership, and healthcare quality, and is actively pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in Nurse Executive Leadership at Baylor University.

Vitalchat delivers an AI-powered ambient virtual care solution designed to transform healthcare delivery by addressing critical challenges like nursing shortages, procedural telehealth and care coordination with clinical teams, patients and their family members. Our technology utilizes AI to perform continuous real-time analysis of video, audio, and sensory data collected in the care setting to identify trends, predict risks, and flag anomalies that are then turned into meaningful alerts and automated actions that support the clinical teams in delivering efficient, safe and coordinated care. For more information about Vitalchat, visit www.vitalchat.com.

