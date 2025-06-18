Vitalchat Introduces ProConnections Conversion Kit to Restore Alert Capabilities of Tele-ICU System Without the Overhaul

"ProConnections customers are staring down the risk of downtime and rising costs. Our kit gives them a seamless way to sustain or restore supported functionality today and prepare for what's next," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. Post this

Vitalchat's conversion kit offers a practical and future-ready alternative. Given the extensibility of Vitalchat's platform architecture, hospitals can repurpose their existing audio-video hardware, cameras, and wiring. Installation is fast and straightforward, requiring only a simple faceplate swap of the eLert™ button and a CPU board upgrade, and is already integrated with Philips® eCareManager™, preserving the existing clinical workflows and experience. Vitalchat enhanced the system to include an in-room audio notification to provide the bedside team with confirmation that the alert was received by the telehealth team.

"We developed this solution with a deep understanding of what ProConnections customers are going through," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. "They're staring down the risk of downtime and rising costs. Our kit gives them a seamless way to sustain or restore supported functionality today and prepare for what's next."

This timely solution ensures that hospitals aren't forced into reactive decisions or delayed modernization. Instead, they gain a strategic path forward, preserving existing investments while transitioning to a modern, supported, and scalable virtual care platform.

"This isn't just a patch, it's the start of a platform that will carry organizations into the future of virtual care," added Raymer.

To learn more about the Vitalchat ProConnections Conversion Kit or to request a demo, visit www.vitalchat.com/proconnections

About Vitalchat

Vitalchat delivers a flexible audio and video platform designed to transform healthcare delivery by addressing critical challenges like nursing shortages, procedural telehealth and care coordination with clinical teams, patients and their family members. Our technology utilizes AI to perform continuous real-time analysis of video, audio, and sensory data collected in the care setting to identify trends, predict risks, and flag anomalies that are then turned into meaningful alerts and automated actions that support the clinical teams in delivering efficient, safe and coordinated care. For more information about Vitalchat, visit www.Vitalchat.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Haas, Vitalchat, 1 9786973921, [email protected], Vitalchat.com

SOURCE Vitalchat