Vitalchat Launches Hardware Leasing Option to Make Virtual Care More Predictable and Affordable for Hospitals

New hardware leasing program bundles high-definition cameras, audio equipment, and other essential components with software, maintenance, support, and ongoing feature updates, all under a single, predictable monthly expense.
NEW ORLEANS, La., May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitalchat, a leader in AI-powered ambient solutions for inpatient virtual nursing and procedural telehealth, today announced a new leasing program that enables hospitals to access camera and audio hardware through a flexible monthly subscription, transforming large upfront capital expenses (CapEx) into more manageable operating expenses (OpEx).
While hardware leasing models exist in healthcare, Vitalchat's program is specifically designed to address the unique requirements of virtual nursing and procedural telehealth deployments. Vitalchat's approach combines all the necessary hardware and software, maintenance, support and regular application feature and functionality updates into a single, predictable monthly expense. The program includes high-definition cameras with zoom capabilities, night vision features, audio equipment, and other essential components needed for virtual nursing and telehealth deployments. Vitalchat also offers multiple configuration options to meet various clinical needs across in-patient settings and procedural environments.
"As a CFO, I understand the value this model brings to healthcare financial planning," said Wes Stewart, Chief Financial Officer at Vitalchat. "It removes large upfront working capital barriers and allows hospitals to predictably spend their money over time. If a camera breaks, they don't have to purchase a new one, it's simply swapped out while maintaining the same monthly rate. It eliminates surprises and provides the budget predictability that finance leaders need."
The leasing program is part of Vitalchat's ongoing mission to reduce barriers to adoption in healthcare environments where technology needs evolve rapidly. This approach allows hospitals to scale their virtual care infrastructure up or down as needed, without being locked into outdated equipment or face unexpected replacement costs. As hospitals continue to prioritize virtual nursing, virtual sitting, and hybrid care models, this offering helps care teams deploy innovative technology faster, with fewer operational hurdles and a more sustainable financial model.
The new program is available immediately.
About Vitalchat
Vitalchat delivers a flexible audio and video platform designed to transform healthcare delivery by addressing critical challenges like nursing shortages, procedural telehealth and care coordination with clinical teams, patients and their family members. Our technology utilizes AI to perform continuous real-time analysis of video, audio, and sensory data collected in the care setting to identify trends, predict risks, and flag anomalies that are then turned into meaningful alerts and automated actions that support the clinical teams in delivering efficient, safe and coordinated care. For more information about Vitalchat, visit www.Vitalchat.com
