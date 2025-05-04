Vitalchat Launches Hardware Leasing Option to Make Virtual Care More Predictable and Affordable for Hospitals

"This option removes large upfront working capital barriers and allows hospitals to predictably spend their money over time. It eliminates surprises and provides the budget predictability that finance leaders need." Wes Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, Vitalchat Post this

"As a CFO, I understand the value this model brings to healthcare financial planning," said Wes Stewart, Chief Financial Officer at Vitalchat. "It removes large upfront working capital barriers and allows hospitals to predictably spend their money over time. If a camera breaks, they don't have to purchase a new one, it's simply swapped out while maintaining the same monthly rate. It eliminates surprises and provides the budget predictability that finance leaders need."

The leasing program is part of Vitalchat's ongoing mission to reduce barriers to adoption in healthcare environments where technology needs evolve rapidly. This approach allows hospitals to scale their virtual care infrastructure up or down as needed, without being locked into outdated equipment or face unexpected replacement costs. As hospitals continue to prioritize virtual nursing, virtual sitting, and hybrid care models, this offering helps care teams deploy innovative technology faster, with fewer operational hurdles and a more sustainable financial model.

The new program is available immediately.

Vitalchat delivers a flexible audio and video platform designed to transform healthcare delivery by addressing critical challenges like nursing shortages, procedural telehealth and care coordination with clinical teams, patients and their family members. Our technology utilizes AI to perform continuous real-time analysis of video, audio, and sensory data collected in the care setting to identify trends, predict risks, and flag anomalies that are then turned into meaningful alerts and automated actions that support the clinical teams in delivering efficient, safe and coordinated care. For more information about Vitalchat, visit www.Vitalchat.com

