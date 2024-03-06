Vitality to Debut First-Ever Swim Line with Spring '24 Collection

"A lot of swimsuits on the market are overcomplicated and don't prioritize easy, comfy wear. We design simple suits in premium fabrics that empower women to feel confident in their own skin," says Vitality Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer, Chloe Chamberlain. Post this

The collection will debut two new Swim fabric lines, Oceana, an ultra-stretchy fabric with scrunch texture, high flexibility, and good recovery, and Tropica, a fashion-forward line with smooth textures. Additionally, both lines will be available in Hydra, Sangria, and Midnight colorways, allowing for personalized mix and matchability pairings.

"We designed this collection to be the best of both worlds when it comes to comfort and aesthetics," says Vitality Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer, Chloe Chamberlain. "A lot of swimsuits on the market are overcomplicated and don't prioritize easy, comfy wear. We design simple suits in premium fabrics that empower women to feel confident in their own skin."

Vitality's Swim Spring '24 collection will be available to shop on Thursday, March 7 at 10:00 am MT at Shopvitality.com. All styles will be available in sizes 2XS-4XL.

