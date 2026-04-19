VitaWorks Acquires Phlex to Build One of the Industry's Most Advanced, Fully Integrated Health & Wellness Manufacturing Platforms

VitaWorks is proud to announce its acquisition of Phlex Nutritional Manufacturing, a 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art nutritional manufacturing facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. Originally built by the engineering team at All-Fill Machinery in Exton, Pennsylvania, the facility significantly expands VitaWorks' production capacity, technical capabilities, and national manufacturing footprint. This strategic acquisition strengthens VitaWorks' position as a premier partner in the health and wellness manufacturing space by adding advanced infrastructure for high-speed powder filling, pouching, stick pack production, and large-scale packet capabilities, along with specialized capabilities for probiotic and effervescent manufacturing. The Phlex facility includes fully environmentally controlled production suites, designed to support the precise handling and packaging of sensitive ingredients and complex formulations. These additions will allow VitaWorks to further broaden its form factor and delivery system capabilities while continuing to deliver high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions to its partners. In conjunction with this acquisition, VitaWorks is also pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Döhler, the global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. As part of this next phase of growth, VitaWorks and Döhler will establish the Döhler Flavor Lab within the Phlex facility, creating a dedicated center for best-in-class flavor development, natural food technology, and custom extract innovation. This collaboration will further elevate VitaWorks' ability to bring highly differentiated, consumer-relevant products to market with speed, precision, and world-class formulation support. With the addition of Phlex, the family of companies including VitaWorks East, VitaWorks West, Phlex, Gummy Works, and Celmark — now encompasses more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capabilities across Arizona, New Jersey, and Florida. Together, these facilities provide a highly diversified manufacturing platform capable of supporting a broad range of categories, technologies, and delivery systems for both emerging and established brands. Keith Frankel, Owner and CEO, commented: "We are incredibly excited to continue building out our presence in Arizona and to meaningfully expand our capacity and service capabilities in high-speed jar filling, stick pack production, and large-scale packet manufacturing. The Arizona environment is exceptionally well suited for ingredient blending, flavor system development, and precision processing, and we are especially excited to be installing a state-of-the-art probiotics operation that will include blending, production, and packaging within a fully controlled environment. This development makes our group of companies truly unique in the industry and positions us as best-in-class in delivering one of the widest ranges of product services available today. Through VitaWorks, Phlex, Gummy Works, and Celmark, our organization can now support virtually every major delivery system and packaging format — from gummies, stick packs, powders, and capsules to tablets, functional foods, liquid ingestibles, and high-end skincare. These are truly exciting times for our company. It is incredibly rewarding to see a new generation of talent step forward and help lead this growth as we continue to expand both our capacity and our geographic reach. I could not be more excited about these developments, and we are proud to welcome Phlex into the long tradition of our corporate family." This acquisition marks another important milestone in VitaWorks' long-term strategy to build a fully integrated, innovation-driven manufacturing platform capable of serving leading brands across the health, wellness, nutrition, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle categories. With expanded capabilities across the platform including powders, gummies, stick packs, pouching, probiotics, effervescents, flavor systems, functional foods, liquid ingestibles, personal care, skincare, and advanced packaging, the companies is uniquely positioned to support partners from concept through commercialization with unmatched flexibility, technical expertise, and speed to market.

TEMPE, Ariz., April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VitaWorks is proud to announce its acquisition of Phlex Nutritional Manufacturing, a 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art nutritional manufacturing facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. Originally built by the engineering team at All-Fill Machinery in Exton, Pennsylvania, the facility significantly expands VitaWorks' production capacity, technical capabilities, and national manufacturing footprint.

This strategic acquisition strengthens VitaWorks' position as a premier partner in the health and wellness manufacturing space by adding advanced infrastructure for high-speed powder filling, pouching, stick pack production, and large-scale packet capabilities, along with specialized capabilities for probiotic and effervescent manufacturing.

The Phlex facility includes fully environmentally controlled production suites, designed to support the precise handling and packaging of sensitive ingredients and complex formulations. These additions will allow VitaWorks to further broaden its form factor and delivery system capabilities while continuing to deliver high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions to its partners.

In conjunction with this acquisition, VitaWorks is also pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Döhler, the global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. As part of this next phase of growth, VitaWorks and Döhler will establish the Döhler Flavor Lab within the Phlex facility, creating a dedicated center for best-in-class flavor development, natural food technology, and custom extract innovation.

This collaboration will further elevate VitaWorks' ability to bring highly differentiated, consumer-relevant products to market with speed, precision, and world-class formulation support.

With the addition of Phlex, the family of companies including VitaWorks East, VitaWorks West, Phlex, Gummy Works, and Celmark — now encompasses more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capabilities across Arizona, New Jersey, and Florida. Together, these facilities provide a highly diversified manufacturing platform capable of supporting a broad range of categories, technologies, and delivery systems for both emerging and established brands.

Keith Frankel, Owner and CEO, commented:

"We are incredibly excited to continue building out our presence in Arizona and to meaningfully expand our capacity and service capabilities in high-speed jar filling, stick pack production, and large-scale packet manufacturing.

The Arizona environment is exceptionally well suited for ingredient blending, flavor system development, and precision processing, and we are especially excited to be installing a state-of-the-art probiotics operation that will include blending, production, and packaging within a fully controlled environment.

This development makes our group of companies truly unique in the industry and positions us as best-in-class in delivering one of the widest ranges of product services available today. Through VitaWorks, Phlex, Gummy Works, and Celmark, our organization can now support virtually every major delivery system and packaging format — from gummies, stick packs, powders, and capsules to tablets, functional foods, liquid ingestibles, and high-end skincare.

These are truly exciting times for our company. It is incredibly rewarding to see a new generation of talent step forward and help lead this growth as we continue to expand both our capacity and our geographic reach. I could not be more excited about these developments, and we are proud to welcome Phlex into the long tradition of our corporate family."

This acquisition marks another important milestone in VitaWorks' long-term strategy to build a fully integrated, innovation-driven manufacturing platform capable of serving leading brands across the health, wellness, nutrition, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle categories.

With expanded capabilities across the platform including powders, gummies, stick packs, pouching, probiotics, effervescents, flavor systems, functional foods, liquid ingestibles, personal care, skincare, and advanced packaging, the companies is uniquely positioned to support partners from concept through commercialization with unmatched flexibility, technical expertise, and speed to market.

Media Contact

Dan Frisby, VitaWorks West, 1 480-557-5890, [email protected], https://vitaworksusa.com/

SOURCE VitaWorks West