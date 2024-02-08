Vitesse Systems Makes Strides in Additive Manufacturing, Delivering First Space Hardware

"Delivering our first additively manufactured satellite antenna is an important step on our technology roadmap, and we look forward to more opportunities to leverage our additive capabilities for our customers." - Richie Dart, General Manager, Vitesse Systems Longmont. Post this

Richie Dart - General Manager, Vitesse Systems Longmont, explained, "Over the past few years, we have developed our additive manufacturing capability to optimize antenna performance and reduce development lead times. We initially focused on Ground and Airborne antenna applications, but it was always our intent to use this technology for Space hardware. Delivering our first additively manufactured satellite antenna is an important step on our technology roadmap and we look forward to more opportunities to leverage our additive capabilities for our customers."

Dr. Clency Lee Yow – CTO, Vitesse Systems, added: "We began working with the team at Tomorrow.io back in 2020. As we developed the preliminary antenna design, we realized that we could optimize RF performance and reduce the overall mass of the antenna by using our additive manufacturing capability. Now that we have demonstrated that additive can be used in a space hardware application, it opens a broad range of other opportunities for Vitesse.

Vitesse Systems is a leading supplier of antenna, thermal management and power distribution solutions used in radar, electronic warfare, and data transmission applications. With headquarters in Newark, California, Vitesse operates facilities in California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Nevada. All Vitesse facilities are ITAR Registered and DFARS compliant, serving a broad range of aerospace and defense customers.

