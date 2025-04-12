Vitesse Systems Welcomes Rollin Hughes to Drive Growth in Space and Ground Antenna Solutions

Vitesse Systems has been at the forefront of providing technical solutions that enable the most demanding aerospace and defense applications. We specialize in the end-to-end manufacturing of mission-critical components and assemblies supporting electronic warfare, radar, and next-generation communications across air, ground, sea, and space.
NEWARK, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitesse Systems, a leading provider of mission-critical components and assemblies for the space and defense industries, today announced the strategic appointment of Rollin Hughes as its new Business Development Executive. With over 25 years of robust experience in selling and supporting both government and commercial clients within the microwave and satellite solutions sectors, with a particular focus on ground antenna applications including small mobile and fixed ground-stations with multi-band feeds, Hughes joins the Sales and Marketing team to further enhance Vitesse Systems market presence in this key area.
Rollin Hughes brings extensive experience selling and supporting government and commercial customers to Vitesse Systems. Hughes began his distinguished career in aerospace and defense at Sikorsky Aircraft, subsequently broadening his expertise into electronic warfare, airborne downlinks, and covert audio and video products. Since 2005, his focus has been within the satellite communications sector, where he has excelled in selling leading-edge hardware to end-users, system integrators, and OEMs servicing both mobile and fixed air, land, and sea-based terminals. His deep knowledge extends to legacy, current, and developing GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, UHF/VHF tactical communications, and digital waveforms for both the Department of Defense and civilian agencies.
Rollin Hughes shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am excited to contribute to Vitesse Systems' continued growth and to address the evolving technical needs of the antenna market, especially in expanding our ground antenna solutions. I am particularly eager to grow our military business, where seamless communication across multiple assets is critical, including robust ground-based systems. I believe Vitesse's testing and on-site engineering capabilities strongly position us for sustained success in the electronic warfare market and the delivery of advanced ground antenna technologies."
"We are thrilled to welcome Rollin Hughes to the Vitesse Systems team," said Matt Alty, CEO of Vitesse Systems. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the satellite communications landscape, particularly his knowledge of various satellite constellations and tactical communication systems, coupled with his understanding of ground antenna requirements, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and serve the evolving needs of our government and commercial customers. Rollin's proven track record and customer-centric approach align perfectly with Vitesse Systems' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions."
For over 55 years, Vitesse Systems has been a trusted partner in the aerospace and defense industries, providing advanced technical solutions for the most challenging applications. We specialize in the design, build, and test of critical solutions for electronic warfare, radar, and next-generation communications across air, ground, sea, and space. Headquartered in Newark, California, Vitesse operates facilities in California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Nevada. All Vitesse facilities are ITAR Registered and DFARS compliant, serving a broad 1 spectrum of aerospace and defense customers.
