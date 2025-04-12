Vitesse Systems Welcomes Rollin Hughes to Drive Growth in Space and Ground Antenna Solutions

"We are thrilled to welcome Rollin Hughes to the Vitesse Systems team," said Matt Alty, CEO of Vitesse Systems Post this

Rollin Hughes shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am excited to contribute to Vitesse Systems' continued growth and to address the evolving technical needs of the antenna market, especially in expanding our ground antenna solutions. I am particularly eager to grow our military business, where seamless communication across multiple assets is critical, including robust ground-based systems. I believe Vitesse's testing and on-site engineering capabilities strongly position us for sustained success in the electronic warfare market and the delivery of advanced ground antenna technologies."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rollin Hughes to the Vitesse Systems team," said Matt Alty, CEO of Vitesse Systems. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the satellite communications landscape, particularly his knowledge of various satellite constellations and tactical communication systems, coupled with his understanding of ground antenna requirements, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and serve the evolving needs of our government and commercial customers. Rollin's proven track record and customer-centric approach align perfectly with Vitesse Systems' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions."

About Vitesse Systems

For over 55 years, Vitesse Systems has been a trusted partner in the aerospace and defense industries, providing advanced technical solutions for the most challenging applications. We specialize in the design, build, and test of critical solutions for electronic warfare, radar, and next-generation communications across air, ground, sea, and space. Headquartered in Newark, California, Vitesse operates facilities in California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Nevada. All Vitesse facilities are ITAR Registered and DFARS compliant, serving a broad 1 spectrum of aerospace and defense customers.

Media Contact

Matthew Parisi, Vitesse Systems, 1 5103993650, [email protected], vitessesys.com

SOURCE Vitesse Systems