Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY Welcomes Retina Specialist Marc Mardelli, M.D.

His addition expands access to specialized retinal care for patients across the Greater New York area.

NEW CITY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY is proud to announce that retina specialist and surgeon Marc Mardelli, M.D., will join the practice on September 14, 2026. Dr. Mardelli will begin seeing patients at VRC's Scarsdale and New City locations, expanding access to specialized retinal care and providing patients with more appointment availability, additional resources, and greater convenience throughout the region.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Mardelli to Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY," said Dr. David M. Fastenberg, senior partner of VRC. "His exceptional training, surgical expertise, and commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care make him an outstanding addition to our team. As our practice continues to grow, we remain dedicated to improving access to timely, high-quality retinal care for every patient we serve."

Dr. Mardelli earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology and medical degree from the Lebanese American University School of Medicine in Beirut, Lebanon. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine and residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Missouri- Kansas City before pursuing advanced subspecialty training through a two-year Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (Northwell Health), and Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York.

Dr. Mardelli specializes in the medical and surgical management of diseases affecting the retina, macula, and vitreous, including retinal detachments, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, retinal vascular disorders, macular holes, and epiretinal membranes. His fellowship training emphasized both advanced surgical techniques and compassionate, individualized patient care.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Mardelli has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, presented research at national scientific meetings, contributed educational materials for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and remains actively involved in

advancing the field of ophthalmology. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Retina Specialists.

The addition of Dr. Mardelli and the continued expansion of VRC's physician team strengthens the practice's ability to provide patients with faster access to specialized retinal care, including same-day appointments when appropriate, shorter wait times, and additional locations throughout the Greater New York area. The practice's mission has always been-and will continue to be-to preserve vision and help prevent blindness through expert, compassionate retinal care.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York and begin caring for patients in the Scarsdale and New City communities," said Dr. Mardelli. "VRC has built a reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate care, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an experienced team while helping patients protect and preserve their vision."

The expert retina specialists at Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY utilize the latest equipment to diagnose and treat the full spectrum of retinal conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein and artery occlusions, retinal tears and detachments, and more at locations throughout Long Island and the Greater New York area.

Patients can schedule appointments Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, or on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling the practice directly.

About Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York

Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY is the premier retinal care destination for patients across Long Island, Queens, NYC, and beyond. Founded in 1981, their team of nationally recognized retina specialists and surgeons has established itself as a distinguished group of physicians, compassionate providers, and key thought leaders in the retina care community.

Media Contact

Gianluca Altieri, Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY, 1 631-234-5666, [email protected], https://www.vrcny.com/

SOURCE Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY