Vitria Announces the Telco Focus Webinar Series with Industry Analyst Charlotte Patrick

The Series examines The Financial Need for Telcos to Implement AIOps and what telcos should do with Automation, AI, and Analytics and how much cash they could make

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitria Technology, the developer of VIA AIOps, a leading next-generation AIOps Platform, today announced a webinar series to provide telcos with a bigger picture of where the value is from these new technologies.

The first webinar slated for October 26th drills down into the broader picture of assurance needs—particularly as we move into more automation-intensive areas such as 5G—examining the potential financial value for telcos.

Ms. Patrick will share insights from her new research on Finding the Real Value of Analytics, AI, and Automation during the webinar 'Doing More with Less—The Value of Adding Automation and Intelligence into the Network'. The series runs for three months and highlights the three important assuranc focus areas:

Business value

Efficiency

5G at scale

Charlotte Patrick is a telecom thought leader with 24 years of professional experience in strategy, marketing, and finance. Most recenlty, in the largest global technology analyst firm and previously two of the world's largest telecommunications companies.

About VIA AIOps

VIA AIOps delivers the process automation capabilities needed to transform operations and markedly lower costs. VIA's real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning provide the intelligent automation required to achieve a new service assurance operating model and a new way of working. This new operational model significantly reduces cost, enables a superior customer experience, and provides augmented intelligence to support a leaner, more efficient, and effective operational staff.

