Vitu Acquires DDI Technology, Advancing Its Vision to Modernize Vehicle Title and Registration Nationwide

"We saw this as a strategic opportunity to bring together two exceptional teams with shared values and complementary strengths," said Don Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Vitu. "DDI Technology's proven expertise and relationships further our long-term vision of creating straightforward software, visionary solutions, and exceptional service — all in pursuit of a unified, modernized vehicle-title experience for lenders, dealers, remarketers, and government partners nationwide."

With this acquisition, Vitu welcomes DDI Technology's extensive base of lenders and dealers who have come to rely on its turnkey title and registration solutions and renowned customer service. Together, Vitu and DDI will continue delivering the innovation, reliability, and partnership that customers and state agencies expect — while advancing the next era of trusted digital infrastructure for the automotive and government ecosystem.

About DDI Technology

DDI Technology, is a leading provider of electronic title and registration services, offering comprehensive title administration and processing solutions for vehicle lenders and dealers. DDI Technology is dedicated to delivering superior products, professional service, and high-touch customer support for all aspects of vehicle title management. DDI Technology works strategically with forward-thinking businesses to provide innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About Vitu

Driving the evolution of industry-leading innovation, Vitu is the only provider offering end-to-end vehicle lifecycle solutions. With in-state EVR (Electronic Vehicle Registration), out-of-state title and registration nationwide with Vitu Interstate, title lifecycle management with Collateral Management Solutions (CMS), E-Titling with National Title Exchange (NTX) and digital payoff and title releases with Accelerated Title™ (AT), Vitu makes it easier than ever to secure and manage vehicle titles and liens and follow through with electronic titling and registration from anywhere in the nation. Vitu's complete end-to-end vehicle lifecycle management streamlines operations for partners and governments, delivering a seamless digital titling and registration ecosystem today — all backed by unmatched support. Vitu also provides compliance training through RMP and offers powerful APIs for large volume enterprise organizations. Vitu operates throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Mike Platteter, Vitu, 1 818-706-1949 7035, [email protected], https://vitu.com

