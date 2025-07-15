Vitu drives acceleration of E-Title adoption nationally

Fulfilling a million E-Title transactions earlier this year was a great accomplishment, but the real story is how quickly E-Titling is becoming the norm. Post this

"E-Titling has moved beyond pilot testing to standard practice in many parts of the automotive industry," said John Brueggeman, CSO at Vitu. "The real story is how quickly E-Titling is becoming the norm. We recognize that this million title milestone was only reached because of our many state partners supporting the initiative — with more quickly lining up to adopt NTX's innovative technology."

NTX revolutionizes the time it takes to get a title in hand, utilizing NMVTIS and MVRs to identify the true and current status of a vehicle and enable rapid title fulfillment, allowing digital or paper titles to be delivered in one to three business days. That speed and accuracy, backed by Vitu's industry-renowned support, has made NTX an invaluable part of workflows for partners across the country.

A Million+ E-Titles and Zero Claims

"Our NTX platform is extremely secure and includes robust ownership verification processes," says Rob Cohen, CAO and General Counsel for Vitu. "The digital titling process is far less susceptible to fraud than paper titling and we have received no legitimate legal claims since the inception of our program."

E-Titling has significantly streamlined industry-wide processes and improved visibility into the titling process by providing expedited Vehicle Acquisition, Repossession and Salvage titles for dealers, lenders and auto auctions, respectively.

While NTX launched in 2022, the infrastructure to support E-Titling at scale has been in the works for years and will continue to transform the industry. Vitu's unique position in domain expertise and technological innovation has allowed it to act as a central hub and main driver of E-Title acceptance, and NTX's status as the most compliant and fastest title fulfillment in the country has rapidly increased adoption and use.

As the industry continues to modernize, E-Title adoption is expected to grow. This milestone for Vitu serves as a marker on that journey toward broader systemic change in how titles are processed, transferred and delivered across the nation.

