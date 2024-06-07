Viva AI Secures Strategic Investment from a Leading Dental Industry Innovator to Advance AI Receptionist and Office Manager Solutions for Dental Offices

Partnering with this leading industry innovator is a milestone that reinforces our dedication to blending cutting-edge AI with essential communication services to serve dental offices more effectively Post this

"Partnering with this leading industry innovator is a milestone that reinforces our dedication to blending cutting-edge AI with essential communication services to serve dental offices more effectively," said Farid Fadaie. "This investment enables us to enhance our offerings like the AI Practice Optimization and Communication Automation, ensuring every dental practice can excel in both patient care and business operations."

The funding will accelerate the enhancement of our AI platforms, including our acclaimed AI Receptionist, Office Manager, and Practice Optimizer tools, further extending our market reach and operational excellence.

For more information about Viva AI and our career opportunities, please visit https://www.getviva.ai.

**About the Investor**

Our investor is a globally recognized leader in the dental industry, known for their commitment to innovation and improving dental practice operations. Their influence and support empower us to pursue advancements that redefine dental care efficiency and effectiveness.

Media Contact

Farid Fadaie, Viva AI, 1 6174164168, [email protected], https://www.getviva.ai

SOURCE Viva AI