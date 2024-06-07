Viva AI Secures Strategic Investment from a Leading Dental Industry Innovator to Advance AI Receptionist and Office Manager Solutions for Dental Offices

Viva AI, a leader in developing AI-driven solutions for dental practices, proudly announces a significant investment received in April from a top innovator in the dental industry. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of innovative AI receptionist and office manager solutions in enhancing dental practice operations.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by a trio of seasoned entrepreneurs and tech visionaries—Farid Fadaie, CEO, former CEO of 2Dental; Avi Saranga, CTO, former CTO of 2Dental; and Elaheh Ahmadi, CPO, co-founder and former CEO of Themis AI—Viva AI is at the forefront of integrating AI technology into everyday dental office management. The investment from this industry leader further validates Viva AI's vision and commitment to transforming dental practice management through technology.
To leverage this exciting development, Viva AI is expanding its engineering team, further building out our capabilities in AI receptionist technologies that handle appointments, reminders, and patient communications both manually and automatically. We invite talented engineers who are passionate about AI and healthcare to join us in shaping the future of dental practice management.
"Partnering with this leading industry innovator is a milestone that reinforces our dedication to blending cutting-edge AI with essential communication services to serve dental offices more effectively," said Farid Fadaie. "This investment enables us to enhance our offerings like the AI Practice Optimization and Communication Automation, ensuring every dental practice can excel in both patient care and business operations."
The funding will accelerate the enhancement of our AI platforms, including our acclaimed AI Receptionist, Office Manager, and Practice Optimizer tools, further extending our market reach and operational excellence.
For more information about Viva AI and our career opportunities, please visit https://www.getviva.ai.
**About the Investor**
Our investor is a globally recognized leader in the dental industry, known for their commitment to innovation and improving dental practice operations. Their influence and support empower us to pursue advancements that redefine dental care efficiency and effectiveness.
Media Contact
Farid Fadaie, Viva AI, 1 6174164168, [email protected], https://www.getviva.ai
SOURCE Viva AI
Share this article