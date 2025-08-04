Viva Diagnostic Imaging Expands Into Arizona with East Valley Center

Viva Diagnostic Imaging, a leader in concierge-style medical imaging services, is proud to announce its official expansion into Arizona with the opening of its new outpatient imaging center in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viva Diagnostic Imaging, a leader in concierge-style medical imaging services, is proud to announce its official expansion into Arizona with the opening of its new outpatient imaging center in Mesa.

The new center marks a major milestone in Viva's West Coast growth strategy. This expansion was made possible through the acquisition of Arista Medical Imaging, a trusted local provider in Mesa. As part of the transition, Arista's former owner, Martin Farrell, has joined Viva as Director of Business Development to support continued growth and innovation in the region.

"Arizona was the natural next step for us," said Zachary Elgart, Chief Operating Officer of Viva Diagnostic Imaging. "Many of our referring partners already have a footprint here, and when the opportunity to acquire Arista came along, it allowed us to enter the market quickly with the right infrastructure and a respected local presence."

While the Mesa center reflects Viva's signature commitment to efficiency and comfort, it also builds upon Arista's foundation with key enhancements:

AI-enhanced imaging via Swift MR

Provider portal for real-time scheduling and order tracking

Report turnaround within 48 hours, with STAT reads available

"We've integrated technologies and workflows that streamline the entire experience," Elgart explained. "Providers can submit an order and instantly see the status, schedule, and even preliminary images. For patients, it means less waiting, less stress, and quicker results in a setting that feels more like a wellness lounge than a clinic."

The acquisition also represents a personal and professional evolution for Farrell.

"When I met the Viva team, I could tell they had the operational strength and shared vision to make this something truly exceptional," he said. "This isn't just another imaging chain; it's a boutique experience designed to serve patients and providers with care and agility."

Viva's long-term plans include additional centers in Phoenix and Las Vegas, with sites currently being evaluated.

"The Mesa community deserves timely, accessible imaging without long waits or impersonal service," said Elgart. "We're here to offer just that, and we're only getting started."

About Viva Diagnostic Imaging

Viva Diagnostic Imaging delivers high-quality, patient-first medical imaging services with a concierge approach. With locations in Las Vegas and Mesa, Viva is redefining what modern outpatient imaging can look and feel like — fast, friendly, and patient-focused. Located at 1345 E McKellips Rd, Suite 103, the center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Media Contact

Danielle Miles, Viva Diagnostic Imaging, 1 3012332808, [email protected], https://vivamri.com/

SOURCE Viva Diagnostic Imaging